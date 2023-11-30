Kirkcaldy Burger King set to open with 1,000-burger giveaway

A new Burger King is set to open in Kirkcaldy with a giveaway of 1,000 free burgers.

The outlet is opening on Monday (December 4) – more than 10 years after the last Burger King outlet in Kirkcaldy shut in the town centre.

The new branch is located at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini Dealershop on Carberry Road.

Kirkcaldy Burger King opening with giveaway

Up to 1,000 customers heading to the restaurant on Monday will be able to claim a free Whopper, Plant-based Whopper, Chicken Royale or Vegan Royale.

Limited-edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening – but only 100 are available.

And the 100th customer to enter the new branch will win a year’s supply of Burger King meals – consisting of 12 burgers.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Kirkcaldy love the great-tasting food of Burger King.

“We’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”

The restaurant joins existing locations nearby at Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

The Mitchelston Industrial Estate branch has also created 30 new jobs.

The neighbouring Greggs outlet at the former car dealership opened its doors at the beginning of November.

Elsewhere, Five Guys could be set to open its first Fife restaurant after lodging proposals to carry out more than £300,000 of work in a unit in Dunfermline.