Kirkcaldy Burger King set to open with 1,000-burger giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy Burger King set to open with 1,000-burger giveaway

The new restaurant is next to Greggs on Carberry Road.

By Andrew Robson
Burger King at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini dealership in Kirkcaldy
The new Kirkcaldy Burger King. Image: Burger King UK

A new Burger King is set to open in Kirkcaldy with a giveaway of 1,000 free burgers.

The outlet is opening on Monday (December 4) – more than 10 years after the last Burger King outlet in Kirkcaldy shut in the town centre.

The new branch is located at the former Harry Fairbairn Mini Dealershop on Carberry Road.

Kirkcaldy Burger King opening with giveaway

Up to 1,000 customers heading to the restaurant on Monday will be able to claim a free Whopper, Plant-based Whopper, Chicken Royale or Vegan Royale.

Limited-edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening – but only 100 are available.

And the 100th customer to enter the new branch will win a year’s supply of Burger King meals – consisting of 12 burgers.

Inside the new Kirkcaldy branch.
Inside the new Kirkcaldy branch. Image: Burger King UK

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Kirkcaldy love the great-tasting food of Burger King.

“We’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”

The restaurant joins existing locations nearby at Glenrothes and Dunfermline.

The fast food chain will also give away a years supply of Whoppers.
Kirkcaldy locals will be able to grab a Whopper. Image: Burger King UK

The Mitchelston Industrial Estate branch has also created 30 new jobs.

The neighbouring Greggs outlet at the former car dealership opened its doors at the beginning of November.

Elsewhere, Five Guys could be set to open its first Fife restaurant after lodging proposals to carry out more than £300,000 of work in a unit in Dunfermline.

More from Fife

The Cocoa Tree Shop will make chocolates at its new Anstruther base.
Fife chocolatier to host tasting sessions and workshops in new base
St Andrews University graduate Israa, right, has appealed for help to get her family out of Gaza
Dundee mum’s fight to get sick daughter, 5, out of Gaza
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist who sexually assaulted client loses job, home and wife
The noise on Kirkcaldy Esplanade was incredible in 2013 as the cars all revved in tribute to Paul Walker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
When death of Paul Walker brought the Fast and the Furious to Kirkcaldy
Stewart Wilson (left) of Cupar Golf Club and new catering franchisee Iain Rennie (right) outside Cupar Golf Club clubhouse. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
St Andrews University.
St Andrews University rector agrees to enter mediation amid row over Israel 'genocide' claim
MLitt Art History graduates Analia Kaufman, Anna-Sophie Kasprowski, Xingyi Stella Sheng, Jin Chenziau, Amelia Ritter and Sarah Lovett. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Greener Kirkcaldy urges Fife pensioners to donate winter fuel payments to help with cost of living
Well-off Fife pensioners urged to consider donating winter fuel payment to help poorer families…
Juror Scott Nelson wound up in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife juror found in contempt of court after personal inquiries collapse trial
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…

Conversation