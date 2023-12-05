Perth entrepreneur Sir Brian Souter’s investments lose millions of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth entrepreneur Sir Brian Souter’s investments lose millions of pounds

The co-founder of Perth bus firm Stagecoach holds the majority of his wealth in a private investment fund.

By Rob McLaren
Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter.
Stagecoach co-founder Sir Brian Souter.

Sir Brian Souter’s investments lost millions of pounds as he sold his stake in Stagecoach last year.

The Perth bus company’s co-founder holds the majority of his wealth within family investment vehicle Souter Investments Limited.

Newly filed accounts, for the year ending March 31, show a pre-tax loss of £15.4 million.

Last June, Stagecoach was delisted from the stock market after being acquired by DWS Infrastructure in a £595m deal.

Sir Brian’s investment company held 80 million shares, which were acquired for £1.05 each.

It ended the prominent Scottish entrepreneur’s involvement with the transport firm he created with his sister Dame Ann Gloag in 1980.

Sir Brian Souter’s investments

With the sale of Stagecoach shares, the value of the company’s investments listed on stock exchanges fell from £151.9 million to £64.3m.

However, the value of unlisted investments rose from £277.9m to £331m.

Souter Investment Limited’s net assets, including cash at the bank, were put at £400m at the year end.

It holds stakes in more than 30 businesses across sectors ranging from financial services, to healthcare, industrial, telecoms and transport.

Sir Brian Souter has a portfolio of global investments.

Armed with the proceeds of the Stagecoach sale, it has completed several deals this year.

In February it announced it had stakes in engineering firms Suir Engineering and Amey. In August, it invested in modular building company Premier Modular.

Last month it agreed terms to acquire Premier Hytemp, a global provider of turnkey metals and precision engineering solutions for the energy industry, partnering with the company’s chief executive for a management buy-out.

The pre-tax loss of £15.4m includes the cost of running the fund. It is a marked difference to the previous year when the value of the firm’s investments rose more than £70m.

Strong opportunities

In his report accompanying the accounts, investment director Calum Cusiter said: “The generation of new opportunities was again strong during the year.

“We continue to be rigorous in our selection of investments. We continue to diversify our portfolio and retain a healthy appetite for unlisted investments.

“On behalf of our board I would like to record our thanks to the employees of all our group companies for the huge contribution they made to the group during the course of the year.”

More from Business

Pornography is too readily accessible to children online, Ofcom has warned (PA)
Ofcom sets out guidance on protecting children from online pornography
Members of the Aslef union on a picket line ahead of continuing strikes (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rail passengers facing disruption as driver strikes continue
Shoppers on Oxford Street, central London, as the Christmas shopping period begins for retailers (James Manning/PA)
Cautious consumers delay Christmas spending
Oxfam is urging shoppers to buy second-hand presents this Christmas (Oxfam/PA)
Shoppers urged to buy second-hand festive clothes and gifts amid waste concerns
Senior executives from five of the 11 water companies that deal with sewage took bonuses this year, while at the other six they declined after public outrage (Alamy/PA)
Ban water company chief executive bonuses, Labour to tell Commons
Ikea has revealed plans to hike pay for UK staff as part of more than £35 million of investment in higher wages and bonuses (Ikea/PA)
Ikea announces 2024 pay rises for UK staff worth £10 million
Shares in London’s mining giants helped push down the FTSE 100 on Monday as investors cashed in on a recent jump in share prices (PA)
Miners lead fall on London’s FTSE 100
A new paper for the STUC has proposed short and long-term changes to taxes in Scotland which it says could raise some £3.7 billion extra a year for public services (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tax changes could net £3.7bn a year more for Scotland, STUC says
Jude Innes outside the J&G Innes premises on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Owners of historic St Andrews bookshop J&G Innes reveal reasons for closure
Sir Keir Starmer underlined the fundamental importance of the fiscal rules (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Labour’s £28bn green plans subject to fiscal rules, says Starmer

Conversation