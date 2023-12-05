Yobs spray explicit graffiti in 90-minute Dundee University vandalism spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yobs spray explicit graffiti in 90-minute Dundee University vandalism spree

A lecture theatre has been closed after IT equipment was also damaged.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Vandals cause damage at Dundee University Tower Building
The Dundee University Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Yobs sprayed explicit graffiti and damaged IT equipment in a 90-minute vandalism spree at Dundee University.

Three people, who “appeared to be legitimate members of the university community”, entered the uni’s Tower Building on Monday evening.

They spent around 90 minutes inside.

The vandalism was only discovered when security teams carried out checks.

The building’s D’Arcy Thompson lecture theatre has been closed as a result of the damage – and staff are being encouraged to be more security conscious.

Dundee University vandalism: Trio ‘appeared to be legitimate’

Police have also launched an investigation.

An email sent to heads of department in the Tower Building on Tuesday morning said: “Last night, three people entered the Tower Building appearing to be legitimate members of our community at around 5.30pm.

“They were in the property for an hour and a half and left the building at 7pm.

“Unfortunately, when the CSO (chief security team) team locked up the building and did their walk-around checks just after 7pm, we found they had vandalised the lecture theatre, damaging the IT and putting graffiti on the walls.”

The message continued: “It would appear that they knew where to go and were quite confident.

Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
Parts of the building have been closed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have sent their images to the police from the CCTV.

“We do not know where they went in the building, but they definitely used the lifts so must have accessed other floors as well.

“As a result of this, the lecture theatre is out of use – some of the graffiti is explicit and we need to get it removed as well as replace damaged IT.

“We are not sure whether they stole anything but it’s not obvious if they did.”

Police probe Dundee University vandalism

Doors are now being locked earlier and staff are being urged to lock their offices when not using them.

A spokesperson told The Courier the university is making “temporary restrictions to access to the building outwith core business hours”, and confirmed police have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday we received a report of damage at a premises on Smalls Wynd, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

