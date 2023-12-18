Refusal of 20 new homes in Alyth overturned on appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Refusal of 20 new homes in Alyth overturned on appeal

Initial proposals were refused by Perth and Kinross Council in January.

By Andrew Robson
Plans for 20 homes in Alyth overturned
Losset Road, Alyth. Image: Google Street View

Plans for 20 new homes in Alyth have been given the green light – after a Scottish Government reporter upheld an appeal by developers.

Initial proposals for 20 houses on a field next to Losset Road were refused by Perth and Kinross council in January.

The development also faced several objections from locals, with many fearing it would contribute to traffic problems in the Perthshire town.

However, after an appeal, a Scottish Government reporter ruled in favour of the developer.

Scottish Government reporter overturns council decision on Alyth homes

Tammy Swift-Adams, the reporter appointed by ministers overseeing the case, concluded that planning permission should be granted, subject to conditions.

They include a programme of archaeological work at the site prior to any construction, given the adjacent area of archaeological interest.

Additionally, protection measures must be implemented for nearby trees and detailed drainage plans must be approved by the planning authority.

There are 14 conditions outlined in the report.

The Losset Road application was first submitted in 2022 by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour.

Running parallel to Meethill Road, the application stated they would construct large detached homes “comfortable for family living”.

The units, which would be built on land 70 metres east of Losset Park, will include gardens and parking.

More from Perth & Kinross

Ben Earb, Glen Shee, from Cateran Trail path.
Sheep dies after attack by unruly dog on Perthshire's Cateran Trail
Exterior of Belvoir Perth office in Mill Lane, Perth
Perth letting agency could be struck off following teachers' legal victory
George and Michele Hall on a bridge over the Alyth burn
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Alyth
John Swinney hits out at A9 Roadworks near Dunkeld
Plans to pause A9 roadworks near Dunkeld this weekend have been cancelled
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex crime Picture shows; John Moffat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus
Sandy Smith of Perth Radio Taxis.
Owner of Perth taxi firm slams police for 'lack of action' over racism, fare…
2
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour
Perth's Tay Street "super sewer".
Perth's Tay Street to close completely for three months for sewer works
Police Scotland.
Missing Perth woman, 28, found safe and well
Must Eat in Perth.
New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth

Conversation