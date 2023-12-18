Refusal of 20 new homes in Alyth overturned on appeal

Plans for 20 new homes in Alyth have been given the green light – after a Scottish Government reporter upheld an appeal by developers.

Initial proposals for 20 houses on a field next to Losset Road were refused by Perth and Kinross council in January.

The development also faced several objections from locals, with many fearing it would contribute to traffic problems in the Perthshire town.

However, after an appeal, a Scottish Government reporter ruled in favour of the developer.

Scottish Government reporter overturns council decision on Alyth homes

Tammy Swift-Adams, the reporter appointed by ministers overseeing the case, concluded that planning permission should be granted, subject to conditions.

They include a programme of archaeological work at the site prior to any construction, given the adjacent area of archaeological interest.

Additionally, protection measures must be implemented for nearby trees and detailed drainage plans must be approved by the planning authority.

There are 14 conditions outlined in the report.

The Losset Road application was first submitted in 2022 by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour.

Running parallel to Meethill Road, the application stated they would construct large detached homes “comfortable for family living”.

The units, which would be built on land 70 metres east of Losset Park, will include gardens and parking.