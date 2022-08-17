More than 50 new houses proposed for two Alyth sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

More than 50 new houses proposed for two Alyth sites

By Poppy Watson
August 17 2022, 12.02pm Updated: August 17 2022, 1.48pm
Alyth, Perthshire.
Alyth, Perthshire.

Two new housing developments are in the pipeline for Alyth, Perthshire, totalling more than 50 homes.

Planning applications have been lodged for 34 houses on grazing land near Meethill Road and 20 homes on a field next to Losset Road.

Both applications, submitted by separate developers, have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for consideration.

Meethill Road, Alyth. Image: Google.

The Meethill Road application for planning in principle, submitted by ARKTX on behalf of Lynne Thomson, describes the erection of a mix of villas, semi-detached units and bungalows, some of which will have wheelchair access.

Land just over 100 metres north of Viewfield has been earmarked for the project.

A range of two, three and four-bedroom properties is proposed, which will include private parking and gardens.

Social housing supported by Hillcrest Housing Association will account for at least 25% of the development.

The sustainable and energy-efficient proposed buildings will also embed low and zero-carbon-generating technologies.

Losset Road. Alyth. Image: Google.

The application for nearby Losset Road, which runs parallel to Meethill Road, outlines plans to construct large detached homes “comfortable for family living”.

The units, which would be built on land 70 metres east of Losset Park, will include gardens and parking.

The plans, submitted by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour, state affordable housing will account for 25% of the development.

The development will form a “pleasant loop” and avoid the “more normal cul-de sac layout with traffic heavy hammerheads”.

The two planning applications will be considered in the coming months.

