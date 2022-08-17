More than 50 new houses proposed for two Alyth sites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two new housing developments are in the pipeline for Alyth, Perthshire, totalling more than 50 homes.

Planning applications have been lodged for 34 houses on grazing land near Meethill Road and 20 homes on a field next to Losset Road.

Both applications, submitted by separate developers, have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for consideration.

The Meethill Road application for planning in principle, submitted by ARKTX on behalf of Lynne Thomson, describes the erection of a mix of villas, semi-detached units and bungalows, some of which will have wheelchair access.

Land just over 100 metres north of Viewfield has been earmarked for the project.

A range of two, three and four-bedroom properties is proposed, which will include private parking and gardens.

Social housing supported by Hillcrest Housing Association will account for at least 25% of the development.

The sustainable and energy-efficient proposed buildings will also embed low and zero-carbon-generating technologies.

The application for nearby Losset Road, which runs parallel to Meethill Road, outlines plans to construct large detached homes “comfortable for family living”.

The units, which would be built on land 70 metres east of Losset Park, will include gardens and parking.

The plans, submitted by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour, state affordable housing will account for 25% of the development.

The development will form a “pleasant loop” and avoid the “more normal cul-de sac layout with traffic heavy hammerheads”.

The two planning applications will be considered in the coming months.