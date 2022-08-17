EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater could be ousted from party leader roles by members Senior Green politicians Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater could be forced out of their roles under plans by party activists to distance leaders from the SNP government. By Derek Healey August 17 2022, 12.08pm Updated: August 17 2022, 1.47pm Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater joined the government last year. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Lorna Slater Patrick Harvie Scottish Greens More from Scottish politics Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign 1 Protesters at Perth Tory leader debate condemned after BBC's James Cook branded 'traitor' in… 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare… Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We… 3 Scotland’s first college for school leavers with complex needs set to open Public services in Scotland urged to do more to stop homelessness Unions reject ‘derisory’ council pay offer More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures