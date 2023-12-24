4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin must find answer for familiar question after Queen’s Park frustration

Dundee United drew a blank for the second successive Championship fixture as the tepid Tangerines were held by struggling Queen’s Park at Hampden.

United enjoyed the majority of possession and territory, and wasted several passable opportunities. But they largely struggled to cut their hosts open during a flat showing under the Friday night lights.

Courier Sport was at the home of Scottish football to analyse the action, as the Terrors missed the chance to cut the gap at the summit of the second tier to three points.

A familiar challenge

The challenge for Jim Goodwin and his squad is a simple one.

And one that will be repeated most weeks: find a way to break down a well-drilled, determined opposition.

Now, that is nothing new.

That has been the task for much of the season and, barring a couple of turgid examples – largely at Tannadice – United have generally found a way; an ugly strike, a set-piece or a moment of magic.

They have also dished out a few hammerings.

But to score one goal in three Championship fixtures is genuine cause for concern. The encounters with Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park were the first time Goodwin’s United have gone two successive games without scoring.

Opponents are now cognisant of the Tangerines’ inclination to use their pace and quality on the flanks – no team has put more crosses into the box than United, who average 12.81 per game (StatsBomb).

Rovers, for example, backed themselves to either cut out the deliveries at source or, as was more often the case, make first contact inside the area.

Teams are also acutely aware of United’s threat from set-pieces – they average one goal from a dead ball situation for every two Championship matches – and will be preparing accordingly.

Whether it is solely about improving “decision making and quality”, or if tactical tweaks are required, United must find a way to unlock sides who seem to know exactly how the Terrors want to play.

Paying the price for wastefulness

United’s failure to beat the Championship’s bottom club cannot – and should not – be obfuscated by statistics.

Nevertheless, the numbers show that the Tangerines should have emerged from Hampden with a victory, registering an xG (expected goals) of 1.47 and taking 21 shots.

Not a vintage display by any means but, for context, Dundee United beat Ayr United 3-0 with an xG of 1.15 and defeated Airdrieonians 2-0 with an xG of 1.10.

Where the Terrors were once overperforming in the final third, they are now struggling to find a clinical touch. Two months have passed since a forward other than Kai Fotheringham scored a league goal.

In the cold light of day, it is easy recall a host of decent chances on Friday night.

Two free headers for Kevin Holt; Louis Moult thwarted by the keeper from six yards; Chris Mochrie and Fotheringham both denied; Glenn Middleton through on goal – at least one should have been converted.

Although United have been stodgy and stuttering in the final third of late, a lack of efficacy and confidence in front of goal is proving as much of an issue as their overall play.

Impetus needed in January

United will seek to do business in the January transfer window.

Goodwin has confirmed they have the means to do so.

Reinforcements in the final third are needed, with Moult and Tony Watt representing United’s only two recognised strikers.

Another midfielder and, with Ollie Denham seemingly unlikely to feature, viable centre-half option would be positive.

That is before factoring in departures.

But for all recency bias may suggest otherwise, it is not a squad in need of major surgery. It is a group that requires some additional depth and quality – and certainly some added impetus.

United’s performances have been flat since their 6-0 demolition of Arbroath on October 27 and, as is the case with any club, a couple of new faces – additional competition and fresh voices – will enliven the dressing room.

It will also be interesting to see whether Goodwin considers a recall for Logan Chalmers, who was Dundee United’s most effective attacker on Friday night. At Stark’s Park. For Ayr.

Scarce silver lining

There are few positives to take from an instantly forgettable outing against the Spiders, and there was very little festive cheer among the irked Arabs at full-time.

Nevertheless, following another preposterous 96 minutes involving Raith, United are no further behind the Fifers. The same margin to make up; the same challenge ahead.

Rovers’ 4-4 draw against the Honest Men was a major missed opportunity for Goodwin’s side.

However, it was also a let-off.

And one that illustrated that, for all their fine form, Raith are not without their frailties.

But that will mean nothing unless United can rediscover a potent streak and get back to winning ways.