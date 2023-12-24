4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin must find answer for familiar question after Queen’s Park frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin must find answer for familiar question after Queen’s Park frustration

United have struggled to find their clinical touch of late.

A disbelieving Kevin Holt after heading over the bar during Dundee United's trip to Queen's Park
A disbelieving Kevin Holt after heading over the bar. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United drew a blank for the second successive Championship fixture as the tepid Tangerines were held by struggling Queen’s Park at Hampden.

United enjoyed the majority of possession and territory, and wasted several passable opportunities. But they largely struggled to cut their hosts open during a flat showing under the Friday night lights.

Courier Sport was at the home of Scottish football to analyse the action, as the Terrors missed the chance to cut the gap at the summit of the second tier to three points.

A familiar challenge

The challenge for Jim Goodwin and his squad is a simple one.

And one that will be repeated most weeks: find a way to break down a well-drilled, determined opposition.

Now, that is nothing new.

That has been the task for much of the season and, barring a couple of turgid examples – largely at Tannadice – United have generally found a way; an ugly strike, a set-piece or a moment of magic.

They have also dished out a few hammerings.

Dundee United's Louis Moult passes up a golden chance to score against Queen's Park
Louis Moult passes up a golden chance to score as his goal drought continues. Image: SNS

But to score one goal in three Championship fixtures is genuine cause for concern. The encounters with Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park were the first time Goodwin’s United have gone two successive games without scoring.

Opponents are now cognisant of the Tangerines’ inclination to use their pace and quality on the flanks – no team has put more crosses into the box than United, who average 12.81 per game (StatsBomb).

Rovers, for example, backed themselves to either cut out the deliveries at source or, as was more often the case, make first contact inside the area.

Teams are also acutely aware of United’s threat from set-pieces – they average one goal from a dead ball situation for every two Championship matches – and will be preparing accordingly.

Whether it is solely about improving “decision making and quality”, or if tactical tweaks are required, United must find a way to unlock sides who seem to know exactly how the Terrors want to play.

Paying the price for wastefulness

United’s failure to beat the Championship’s bottom club cannot – and should not – be obfuscated by statistics.

Nevertheless, the numbers show that the Tangerines should have emerged from Hampden with a victory, registering an xG (expected goals) of 1.47 and taking 21 shots.

Not a vintage display by any means but, for context, Dundee United beat Ayr United 3-0 with an xG of 1.15 and defeated Airdrieonians 2-0 with an xG of 1.10.

The full match stats from United's frustrating draw against Queen's Park provided by StatsBomb
The full match stats from United’s frustrating draw against Queen’s Park. Image: StatsBomb

Where the Terrors were once overperforming in the final third, they are now struggling to find a clinical touch. Two months have passed since a forward other than Kai Fotheringham scored a league goal.

In the cold light of day, it is easy recall a host of decent chances on Friday night.

Two free headers for Kevin Holt; Louis Moult thwarted by the keeper from six yards; Chris Mochrie and Fotheringham both denied; Glenn Middleton through on goal – at least one should have been converted.

Although United have been stodgy and stuttering in the final third of late, a lack of efficacy and confidence in front of goal is proving as much of an issue as their overall play.

Impetus needed in January

United will seek to do business in the January transfer window.

Goodwin has confirmed they have the means to do so.

Reinforcements in the final third are needed, with Moult and Tony Watt representing United’s only two recognised strikers.

Another midfielder and, with Ollie Denham seemingly unlikely to feature, viable centre-half option would be positive.

That is before factoring in departures.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Hampden
Jim Goodwin is likely to do business in January. Image: SNS

But for all recency bias may suggest otherwise, it is not a squad in need of major surgery. It is a group that requires some additional depth and quality – and certainly some added impetus.

United’s performances have been flat since their 6-0 demolition of Arbroath on October 27 and, as is the case with any club, a couple of new faces – additional competition and fresh voices – will enliven the dressing room.

It will also be interesting to see whether Goodwin considers a recall for Logan Chalmers, who was Dundee United’s most effective attacker on Friday night. At Stark’s Park. For Ayr.

Scarce silver lining

There are few positives to take from an instantly forgettable outing against the Spiders, and there was very little festive cheer among the irked Arabs at full-time.

Dejected Dundee United man A dejected Glenn Middleton
A dejected Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, following another preposterous 96 minutes involving Raith, United are no further behind the Fifers. The same margin to make up; the same challenge ahead.

Rovers’ 4-4 draw against the Honest Men was a major missed opportunity for Goodwin’s side.

However, it was also a let-off.

And one that illustrated that, for all their fine form, Raith are not without their frailties.

But that will mean nothing unless United can rediscover a potent streak and get back to winning ways.

