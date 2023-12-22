Jim Goodwin rues ‘decision-making and lack of quality’ as Dundee United boss spotlights 2 crucial calls in Queen’s Park draw

Jim Goodwin has lamented Dundee United’s lack of cutting edge following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park.

The Tangerines were unable to find a way past the Spiders, rock bottom of the Championship, despite complete territorial dominance and decent chances being presented to Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Chris Mochrie and Kai Fotheringham.

The Terrors have scored just one goal in their last three league games.

And the evening proved to be a missed opportunity for United, with Raith Rovers playing out an incredible 4-4 draw against Ayr United.

“It’s two points dropped as far as we are concerned,” said Goodwin.

“Queen’s Park had a good shape back there – a lot of bodies behind the ball – and it can be tough to break down 10 men when they are compact and there’s not much space between the lines.

“But I think our decision-making and lack of quality in the final third has let us down. We have to come up with better solutions and it’s something we need to continuously work on in the coming weeks, playing against this type of system.

“In the last couple of games, we’ve not been able to find the net, which is the most frustrating thing, given the quality of player we have in the group.”

And Goodwin is acutely aware that Championship foes may now see this stoic strategy as a blueprint to down United.

He added: “You saw the Queen’s Park players celebrating at the end because they took a point off us. We know what teams want to do to us, and that it’ll be difficult, and there’s a real disappointment we weren’t able to break them down.”

Ruing ref call

Goodwin was also irked by referee Steven McLean’s failure to award a penalty after Mathew Cudjoe hit the deck in the first half, while a contentious offside decision also robbed Mochrie of a clear run on goal.

He continued: “There were two major talking points. In the first half, Mathew Cudjoe has got himself goal-side of the defender, who has clipped his legs. That should have been a penalty. Instead, it was a free-kick given the other way.

“The other thing was something we have worked at all week, timing our runs and playing balls in behind. Chris Mochrie was through one-on-one with the goalkeeper from one of those and, having watched it back, he was clearly a yard onside.

“If the officials are not sure about those big decisions, then they need to go in the attacking team’s favour. We are challenging for a league title and the two dropped points are very disappointing.”