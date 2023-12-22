Jim Goodwin rues ‘decision-making and lack of quality’ as Dundee United boss spotlights 2 crucial calls in Queen’s Park draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin rues ‘decision-making and lack of quality’ as Dundee United boss spotlights 2 crucial calls in Queen’s Park draw

Goodwin cut a frustrated figure at Hampden Park.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline during a game against Queen's Park
Goodwin looks on in the Glasgow rain. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lamented Dundee United’s lack of cutting edge following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park.

The Tangerines were unable to find a way past the Spiders, rock bottom of the Championship, despite complete territorial dominance and decent chances being presented to Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, Chris Mochrie and Kai Fotheringham.

The Terrors have scored just one goal in their last three league games.

And the evening proved to be a missed opportunity for United, with Raith Rovers playing out an incredible 4-4 draw against Ayr United. 

Glenn Middleton seeks to burst forward for Dundee United
Middleton attempts a burst forward. Image: SNS

“It’s two points dropped as far as we are concerned,” said Goodwin.

“Queen’s Park had a good shape back there – a lot of bodies behind the ball – and it can be tough to break down 10 men when they are compact and there’s not much space between the lines.

“But I think our decision-making and lack of quality in the final third has let us down. We have to come up with better solutions and it’s something we need to continuously work on in the coming weeks, playing against this type of system.

“In the last couple of games, we’ve not been able to find the net, which is the most frustrating thing, given the quality of player we have in the group.”

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham in anguish after missing a late chance
Kai Fotheringham in anguish after missing a late chance. Image: SNS

And Goodwin is acutely aware that Championship foes may now see this stoic strategy as a blueprint to down United.

He added: “You saw the Queen’s Park players celebrating at the end because they took a point off us. We know what teams want to do to us, and that it’ll be difficult, and there’s a real disappointment we weren’t able to break them down.”

Ruing ref call

Goodwin was also irked by referee Steven McLean’s failure to award a penalty after Mathew Cudjoe hit the deck in the first half, while a contentious offside decision also robbed Mochrie of a clear run on goal.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann surges down the wing against Queen's Park
Scott McMann tries to make ground down the left flank. Image: SNS

He continued: “There were two major talking points. In the first half, Mathew Cudjoe has got himself goal-side of the defender, who has clipped his legs. That should have been a penalty. Instead, it was a free-kick given the other way.

“The other thing was something we have worked at all week, timing our runs and playing balls in behind. Chris Mochrie was through one-on-one with the goalkeeper from one of those and, having watched it back, he was clearly a yard onside.

“If the officials are not sure about those big decisions, then they need to go in the attacking team’s favour. We are challenging for a league title and the two dropped points are very disappointing.”

