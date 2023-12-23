Broughty Ferry bungalow given stunning makeover and open-plan extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry bungalow given stunning makeover and open-plan extension

The 1930s home on Balgillo Road has been completely overhauled, with a new open plan kitchen/living extension.

By Jack McKeown
The house at 132 Balgillo Road has been beautifully renovated. Image: Verdala.
The house at 132 Balgillo Road has been beautifully renovated. Image: Verdala.

A 1930s bungalow on a popular street in Broughty Ferry has been extended and given a complete overhaul.

Number 132 Balgillo Road is now an amazing family home with an interior that could easily belong in the pages of a high end lifestyle magazine.

The renovation has been spearheaded by Jennifer Olivier with the help of her father John Shaw.

When they purchased the house in March it had been in the same family for several generations.

“The house had never been on the market,” Jennifer explains. “It had been in the same family since it was built. My colleague Goska heard about it through a friend and were able to buy it off-market.”

The Bungalow had been in the same family for nearly a century. Image: Verdala.

Having been in the same hands for nearly a century, the house was in need of modernisation. “It was full of military memorabilia,” Jennifer explains. “The father had been in the army. We almost wish they’d left everything here because it was fascinating to look through.

Garden gun

“During the works we actually dug up an old gun in the garden. It still had bullets in it. There’s a cut-off date at which guns are classed as relics but this was from after that date so we had to hand it over to the police.”

With all firearms cleared from the site, Jennifer was able to concentrate on the renovation. “We bought the house in March last year but we had to wait for planning permission and then a building warrant before we could start the work,” she continues.

The new kitchen has a luxury feel to it. Image: Verdala.

Jennifer, 47, has been a property developer for nearly 10 years. When her mum passed away around a decade ago she left behind a small pension pot. Jennifer had always thought about making a living renovating houses, so she and her father decided to put the inheritance to use.

Jennifer and John outside their latest project. Image: Jack McKeown.

Since then they have renovated more than 20 houses in Dundee and Angus, taking many of them from ruin to luxury.

Latest project

Balgillo Road is her latest project. “This isn’t my usual M.O.” she smiles. “I normally go for traditional farm cottages or period houses with lots of features. There was something about this place though.”

The new extension and decking. Image: Verdala.

Jennifer used Dundee-based architect Jon Frullani to draw up designs for a fresh layout and Jesuit Joinery to carry out the works. “We thought about going up but decided to go out instead. A lot of people want a bungalow so we added an extension and just floored the attic so it can be used for storage.”

An old lean-to extension that had reached the end of its useful life was demolished. In its place is a substantial new extension that is the heart of the home. One side is taken up by a new kitchen, with cabinets along one wall, units and a worktop along another, and an island with induction hob.

The new extension is a flexible space. Image: Verdala.

The other half of the room is a flexible space that can be used as a living or dining area.

Bi-fold doors run along nearly the full width of the room and open onto decking, where there’s outside furniture and a fire pit.

Off the kitchen is a large utility room with sink and appliances. The utility has its own doorway to the front garden, making it an idea spot to take off muddy boots.

Flexible layout

A double bedroom is at the rear of the house and has an outlook over the garden. Another bedroom is at the side.

A large front-facing bedroom has a bay window and could be used as a living room.

The master bedroom is also at the front of the house but the large front garden mean it’s set well back from the road.

The spacious bedrooms have recessed lighting. Image: Verdala.

Jennifer added a spacious en suite bathroom to the main bedroom, with a floating sink and clever recessed lighting.

Indeed, lighting is one of the things that make Jennifer’s properties special. From the recessed nook inside the shower to the underside of fireplaces and behind bathroom tiles, subtle lighting is hidden everywhere.

Most rooms also have dimmable LED spotlights, letting you adjust the level of light to create different atmospheres.

It’s little touches like these and the high-end vintage style radiators that make Jennifer’s renovations so sought after.

The en suite bathroom has a floating sink. Image: Verdala.

The layout of the house is flexible. Owners can use the extension as an open plan kitchen/living space. Or they can use it as a huge dining kitchen and have the front room with the bay window as their main living room.

Large gardens

There are large gardens to the front and rear of the house. Unusually, there is a driveway to the front and another driveway into the back garden, accessed from Parkhill Place.

There are large gardens to the front and rear. Image: Verdala.

“That was one of the things that attracted me to the house,” Jennifer continues. “Balgillo Road is quite busy so being able to park your car from the quiet road behind the house is a good thing.”

To create the driveway Jennifer had to knock down a garage and several sheds, as well as an old Anderson Shelter from World War 2.

“We wanted to save the Anderson Shelter but it was falling apart and it couldn’t be moved so we had to demolish it,” she says.

When Jennifer bought 132 Balgillo Road it was a two-bedroom house that needed a good deal of modernisation. It’s now a four-bedroom home with plenty of space.

The rear decking is a nice spot to enjoy on summer’s evenings. Image: Verdala.

“There’s a real shortage of bungalows,” Jennifer says. “This is a place that would be equally suitable for families or for a retired couple.

“It’s close to good schools, there are lots of parks, and it’s easy to get to central Broughty Ferry, so it’s in a nice location. I’m hoping it will get a lot of interest.”

More projects

For most of the past few years Jennifer has been juggling multiple renovation projects. Her father says he doesn’t know how she does it. “She has so many plates spinning at one time,” John, 74, smiles. “She wakes up in the middle of the night and writes down a load of tasks that she has to get done in the morning.”

132 Balgillo Road is one of several renovation projects Jennifer is juggling. Image: Verdala.

So what’s next for Jennifer? “I’ve got another renovation project that I’m finishing off and after that I’ll turn my attention to my biggest project so far.

“I can’t talk about it yet but it should be really special. It’s so big that it is a bit scary. But then if you let being a little bit scared stop you then you’ll never end up achieving anything.”

 

132 Balgillo Road, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Verdala for offers over £350,000.

 

 

 

 

 

