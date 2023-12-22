Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge

The Dark Blues say Camperdown Park will have capacity of 12,500, with safe standing area and beer hall included in plans.

Marc Deanie By Marc Deanie
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Dundee have released a stunning concept image of their new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.

The picture – created by Holmes Miller Architects – emerged as the Dark Blues confirmed the ground will have a capacity of around 12,500, with a safe standing area and beer hall included in the plans.

Dee said: “The design concept released today will be sure to capture the imagination of fans of all generations as the club aim to enhance the matchday experience and provision within the multi-use venue, which will also host music concerts and other major entertainment events.

“Plans include a safe standing area in the home end, installation of state-of-the-art LED screens, and tiered hospitality offerings for all fans to enjoy as part of the experience, including a 250-capacity brewhall.

Dens design

“Dundee fans will also notice the subtle but significant nod to Dens Park, the club’s home since 1899.

“Incorporated within the distinctive main stand entrance is the iconic ‘chevron’ design, in homage to the unique dimensions of the Main Stand at Dens created by the legendary architect Archibald Leitch.”

Dundee – working on the stadium project since 2017 – say a planning permission in principle application will be lodged “imminently”.

Previously released image of proposed new Dundee FC stadium.
An architect’s drawing of Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium.

‘Encouraged by council comments’

Dee added: “The stadium will be the crown jewel of a sport and entertainment campus which will also include a 1000-plus multi-use event space, a 120-room hotel with health and wellbeing facilities, a residential housing development, and other commercial and multi-use facilities.”

Dark Blues chief John Nelms says the club wants to make the stadium project “a key part of the city’s regeneration”.

He said: “We have been encouraged by comments from the council that they are committed to helping remove barriers and working with developers to accelerate projects that will help the regeneration.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen…
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
Dundee enjoying BEST top-flight start since Claudio Caniggia wore dark blue 23 years ago
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants 'fortress' Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at 'disrespectful' comments from Ross County boss Derek…
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's late drama is Scottish football at its best - shame Derek…
3
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee's away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Dundee celebrate their dramatic late winner in front of the away support. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as dramatic Ross County winner sparks pitch invasion - but…
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'outstanding' Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at…

Conversation