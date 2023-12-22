How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve

Items not used by supermarkets will be given away ahead of the big day.

By Ben MacDonald
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio

Dundee residents are being given the chance to snap up free food on Christmas Eve.

The Transition Dundee community fridge will be open during Sunday evening to give away surplus items collected from supermarkets.

The facility, at the Miller’s Wynd car park in the West End, will be open from 7-9pm.

Volunteers at the charity will be restocking it throughout the evening with the help of shops in the city.

Dundee Christmas Eve free food giveaway ‘open to anyone’

Lynsey Penny, managing director of Transition Dundee, said: “We never know what we’re going to get because it depends on what the supermarkets have not sold.

“In previous years we have had huge amounts and with a very wide variety, everything from turkeys to cakes to all the Christmas veg.

“We need as many people as possible to come to help us use it all up, so it is open to absolutely anyone.”

Anyone picking up food is asked to take a carrier bag with them.

Food at the Transition Dundee community fridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lynsey Penny from Transition Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lynsey added: “In previous years we’ve had between two and four tonnes of food, so a really huge amount.

“We are going to more supermarkets than ever before this year so we’re expecting a lot.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye out on our social media channels on the night as we’ll update how much and what we are getting as we go.”

The community fridge opened on Perth Road in 2019 and has saved more than 250 tonnes of food since.

Meanwhile, the final Christmas activity for 2023 takes place in City Square on Saturday.

More from Dundee

The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, 'glassed' in Dundee city centre disturbance
Liff road house fire
Police now confirm Dundee house fire 'not suspicious'
The incident happened on Cheviot Crescent, Dundee.
Dundee engineer drove through children's playpark as he fled police
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died

Conversation