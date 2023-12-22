How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve

Dundee residents are being given the chance to snap up free food on Christmas Eve.

The Transition Dundee community fridge will be open during Sunday evening to give away surplus items collected from supermarkets.

The facility, at the Miller’s Wynd car park in the West End, will be open from 7-9pm.

Volunteers at the charity will be restocking it throughout the evening with the help of shops in the city.

Dundee Christmas Eve free food giveaway ‘open to anyone’

Lynsey Penny, managing director of Transition Dundee, said: “We never know what we’re going to get because it depends on what the supermarkets have not sold.

“In previous years we have had huge amounts and with a very wide variety, everything from turkeys to cakes to all the Christmas veg.

“We need as many people as possible to come to help us use it all up, so it is open to absolutely anyone.”

Anyone picking up food is asked to take a carrier bag with them.

Lynsey added: “In previous years we’ve had between two and four tonnes of food, so a really huge amount.

“We are going to more supermarkets than ever before this year so we’re expecting a lot.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye out on our social media channels on the night as we’ll update how much and what we are getting as we go.”

The community fridge opened on Perth Road in 2019 and has saved more than 250 tonnes of food since.

Meanwhile, the final Christmas activity for 2023 takes place in City Square on Saturday.