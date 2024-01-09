MARTEL MAXWELL: My Dry January gets shorter every year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My Dry January gets shorter every year

Exercising and eating healthier isn't the hard bit - the trick to staying sober for a month is learning to do absolutely nothing.

Dry January
By Martel Maxwell

Hello, I’m Martel and I am a January cliché.

This realisation struck on Monday when I asked why the gym car park was full – and the receptionist said it’s because everyone has the same idea.

Namely, to transform body and mind for a New Year, new you.

She didn’t add”‘and pretend to be Jane Fonda until January 10,” but she’d be right.

Clearly I wasn’t the only parent who’d dropped the kids for the first day back at school, booked into three high impact classes, fuelled only by a superjuice with spirulina, whatever that is.

Woman working out in gym.
The number of gym goers spikes in January as people try and turn over a new leaf

By tea time, I was ratty, skunnered and starving.

Same old story- go hell for leather*, burn out too soon and hit the kids’ Haribos before tea.

Keeping up appearances

While a January cliche I may be, a January bore I am hopefully not.

You know the ones – doing Dry January and won’t talk about anything else.

“It’s liberating,” they say, elongating their vowels like Hyacinth Bouquet on a phone call in the hall.

“I can’t imagine e-e-ever going back to the way I wa-a-as. The headaches and hangovers, it just isn’t worth it.

“No, if – and it’s a big ‘if’ – I do ever drink again, it will be just the one – I don’t need alcohol to have a good time.”

And by the second Friday in the month, that’s exactly the pal you spot outside Mennies, with pint in hand and pants on head, demanding one for the road. And you decide you can continue your friendship after all.

Dry month is getting shorter

For the past few years, I have actually done Dry January, simply because I want it after the madness of December. Well, ‘done’ it as in gave it a good go.

The whole month was dry first time round, the next year abstinence ended on the 29th for a night out, the following year it was on Burns’ Night on the 25th, worthy of glass of red.

This month, I have a wedding on the 23rd and I just can’t picture toasting the happy couple with a Diet Coke.

But the seal is then broken and while you start February with good intentions of only a weekend tipple, that bottle of warming red’s wink has a way of winning you over mid week.

Every year, my Dry bit is becoming shorter – and at this rate, by 2027 a morning off on the 1st could be the goal.

The first couple of days I find easy, a relief not have have a drink.

The rest of the first week is only achievably Dry by substituting wine with sugar.

Chocolate, biscuits, cake – anything. The first year, going Dry had the unexpected result of gaining half a stone – on top of the December half stone.

But then, the benefits do kick in – with weeks two and three bringing better, deeper sleep, a calmness of mind and ability to be more efficient in getting stuff done.

But I (pray) I am not a bore because I don’t – unless it comes up naturally – tell anyone I’m doing Dry January. It’s rather personal and reflective.

Doing nothing gets results

This year l, I’m on a more even keel** and have possibly had a bit of a lightbulb moment.

Getting healthier is seen as hard work, but actually, it’s the doing nothing that gets you through and gets results.

It’s the not going to the wine rack; the not pausing the TV to raid the crisps drawer or biscuit tin.

Doing absolutely nothing – albeit, while feeling a hungry and savouring a rice cake – is all we have to do.

Be still and wait for the return of a waist, clear skin and bright eyes.
I speak for myself of course. You are quite possibly, fabulously perfect.

*curious phrases should always be looked up, I say. Rudyard Kipling used “hell for leather” in his 1889 story “The Story of the Gadsbys.” The phrase likely refers to riding hard and fast, with “leather” possibly alluding to the saddle

**Stable, balanced, as in She had the knack of keeping us on an even keel in any emergency. This term, used figuratively since the mid-1800s, alludes to keeping a vessel’s keel in a level position, assuring smooth sailing.

