Dundee bar reopening hinges on CCTV promise

It is hoped Benson's Bar will welcome customers from early July.

By Ben MacDonald
Benson's Bar, Dundee
Benson's Bar on Arbroath Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Police are calling for CCTV to be “in effect at all times” amid plans to reopen a Dundee bar.

It is hoped Benson’s Bar will open on Arbroath Road in July.

An application for a licence at the venue – which previously traded as Dexy’s Bar – is going before councillors on Thursday.

The bid has been put forward by Townshend Property Holdings Ltd, whose sole director – Linda Townshend – has been involved in running a number of other pubs throughout Dundee.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page says there are plans to open the venue – which was called Benson’s Bar a number of years ago – on Friday July 7 with a “launch party”.

Benson’s could open on July 7. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

It said: “Over the past few months we have taken steps to upgrade the venue and (resolve) some issues large and small to get the venue to a higher standard and a little TLC we felt it needed.

“As always, this opening date is an estimation of how far away from completion we believe to be.

“We will certainly update if plans change.

“Everyone is very welcome to attend. Hope to see you all there.”

Police CCTV calls at Benson’s Bar

The operators of Dexy’s had their licence suspended for two months in 2020 after customers were found inside at 5am during tight Covid restrictions.

That, along with other incidents, has led to calls from Police Scotland for the new operators to ensure CCTV is in place.

A letter to the council’s licensing board from Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, divisional commander for Tayside Division, said: “The licensing board will be aware of previous premises licence review letters submitted by Police Scotland dated September 24 2020, January 11 2022 and February 2 2022.

Dexy's
The old Dexy’s Bar on the same site. Image: Google Street View

“These letters were in respect of numerous incidents on the previous premises named Dexy’s, and the problematic management in charge of said premises.

“We have no objections to make with respect to this application, however given the previous anti-social behaviour and breaches of licensing legislation at the premises, we would ask that should the board be minded to grant this application, in order to maintain the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder and preventing a public nuisance that the following condition is added to the licence: CCTV to the satisfaction of the chief constable is to be in effect at all times within the premises and surrounding areas and will be made available to Police Scotland at any time.”

