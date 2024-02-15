Malcolm Davidson: Daughter’s tribute to retired Dundee teacher and former Broughty Operatic president

Malcolm Davidson, a former headteacher and stalwart of Broughty Operatic, has died aged 85.

Although many will remember Malcolm for his dedication to teaching in Dundee, he is perhaps better remembered for his many principal roles with Broughty Opera.

It was through the company’s productions that he met his wife Moira and together they played a huge range of principal roles, starting with The Mikado in 1957. Their daughter Jill has continued the Davidson tradition as a leading light in the society.

Malcolm’s roles with Broughty Opera showed great versatility, and ranged from Gilbert and Sullivan and Offenbach to Lehar and Edward German.

He used his vast experience on the production side, producing the society’s 75th anniversary performance of The Merry Widow and refashioning HMS Pinafore into the space age.

His love of music goes back to his days as a pupil at Grove Academy, maturing his friendship with Syd Smith who had been a pal from their first day at Eastern Primary School.

Loyal friends

It was a strong friendship that was to last almost 80 years, with Syd paying a weekly visit to Malcolm at Forebank care home.

“Although our interests were different – he was very sporty – we had a common interest in music,” said Syd.

“Many a time he would come along to my house where I would accompany his singing on my violin. Our first journey into opera was Grove Academy’s production of The Pirates of Penzance. He was cast as Frederic and I was a humble pirate.

“Malcolm was a very loyal pal throughout. For instance, when I had a heart attack and I was unable to drive, he acted as a taxi driver throughout that period.”

Malcolm was born in January 1939, in Constable Place, Broughty Ferry, younger brother to Douglas and Bill.

After leaving Grove Academy, he studied at night classes at Bell Street College of Technology for a job as a naval architect at Caledon shipyard.

After that he studied at teacher training college in Park Place and it would be in teaching where he found his vocation.

He taught technical Studies at Linlathen High, Grove Academy then Kirkton High where he was acting headteacher when he retired in 1996.

Retiral

After his retirement, Malcolm enjoyed golfing, bowling and singing in the church choir and with the Ferryatrics singing group.

He and Moira also enjoyed holidays at home with their caravan or abroad, often taking their bikes away with them.

But he was also a family man. Daughter Jill vividly remembers a childhood sprinkled with adventures with family and friends.

Picnics and country walks were commonplace, as were trips to the beach and riverbanks.

Theatre outings were also popular with the Davidson family.

“I remember a performance of the Purves Puppets which led on to home-made puppet shows put on by mum and dad and Syd and Christine Smith,” said Jill.

Family man

“Dad was never happier than when we were out for lunch or tea as a family, as he loved spending time with Graham and myself and his grandkids.

“When I asked what he’d like for Christmas, birthday or Father’s Day gifts it was always, ‘I’d like the family to go out for lunch. I’ll pay’!”

Malcolm is survived by wife Moira, daughter Jill, son-in-law Graham and grandchildren Callum and Jilly.

His funeral will take place in St Stephen’s and West Church, Broughty Ferry, on Monday February 19 at 1.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.