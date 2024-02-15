Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife

The £750,000 property comes with planning permission for a detached 3-bedroom house in the grounds.

By Ben MacDonald
The five-bedroomed Ladyinch is up for sale
Ladyinch in Cupar is for sale. Image: Rettie

A beautiful B-listed Georgian house in Fife has gone on the market.

Ladyinch on West Port in Cupar dates from the early 19th century.

The ivy-covered property boasts five bedrooms, is full of period character, and comes with planning permission for more accommodation.

The living room at the heart of the house features an open fireplace, three press cupboards and dual-aspect windows.

The property is on West Port. Image: Rettie
The grand living room. Image: Rettie
The room comes with an open fireplace and three press cupboards. Image: Rettie

Across the hallway is a well-proportioned family room, which could be converted into a sixth bedroom.

The hall leads through to the kitchen and dining room wing, which also features a utility/boot room.

The ground floor is completed by a boiler room, a WC/cloakroom and a front vestibule.

The hallway. Image: Rettie
The family room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen comes with fitted appliances. Image: Rettie
A dining area in the kitchen. Image: Rettie

A period staircase leads to the first floor where the main bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on this level along with the family bathroom and hall.

The final two bedrooms are at attic level.

The period staircase. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The large en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
Three of the five bedrooms sit on the first floor. Image: Rettie
Another double bedroom. Image: Rettie
There is lots of accommodation in the house. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
A further two bedrooms are found at attic level. Image: Rettie
The final bedroom on the third level. Image: Rettie

​The property comes with fully enclosed gardens which include entrance gates, manicured lawns and a mixture of plans, shrubs and large, mature trees.

There is also a timber summer house and cellars.

The driveway has plenty of space for vehicles and there is a double garage.

The house has enclosed gardens. Image: Rettie
Lawns provide plenty of space for playing. Image: Rettie
The timer summerhouse. Image: Rettie

Ladyinch comes with planning permission for a detached three-bedroom house in the grounds.

There is also permission for a garage conversion to create a one-bedroom granny flat and a basement conversion for the creation of a cinema room or additional bedroom.

Rettie is marketing the property for a fixed price of £750,000.

The beautiful house is covered with ivy. Image: Rettie
The driveway has plenty of space for parking. Image: Rettie
The property comes with a double garage. Image: Rettie

Elsewhere in Fife, a North Queensferry home with captivating views over the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

A house with a tower and equestrian facilities on the edge of Pitmedden Forest is for sale.

And a stunning £725,000 modern house near Ceres comes with a self-contained apartment.

More from Property

North Queensferry home below Forth Bridge.
Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k
Pitmedden House comes with 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie.
Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife's most expensive properties
The home is a short walk from Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000
West Lodge is a stunning countryside home near Dundee.
Traditional gatehouse near Dundee has two amazing extensions

Conversation