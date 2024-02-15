Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife

A beautiful B-listed Georgian house in Fife has gone on the market.

Ladyinch on West Port in Cupar dates from the early 19th century.

The ivy-covered property boasts five bedrooms, is full of period character, and comes with planning permission for more accommodation.

The living room at the heart of the house features an open fireplace, three press cupboards and dual-aspect windows.

Across the hallway is a well-proportioned family room, which could be converted into a sixth bedroom.

The hall leads through to the kitchen and dining room wing, which also features a utility/boot room.

The ground floor is completed by a boiler room, a WC/cloakroom and a front vestibule.

A period staircase leads to the first floor where the main bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on this level along with the family bathroom and hall.

The final two bedrooms are at attic level.

​The property comes with fully enclosed gardens which include entrance gates, manicured lawns and a mixture of plans, shrubs and large, mature trees.

There is also a timber summer house and cellars.

The driveway has plenty of space for vehicles and there is a double garage.

Ladyinch comes with planning permission for a detached three-bedroom house in the grounds.

There is also permission for a garage conversion to create a one-bedroom granny flat and a basement conversion for the creation of a cinema room or additional bedroom.

Rettie is marketing the property for a fixed price of £750,000.

