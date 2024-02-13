Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment

Bruadarach House enjoys a fantastic rural location within easy reach of St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee.

By Jack McKeown
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.

Bruadarach House is an outstanding contemporary home in an idyllic Fife location.

Built in 2019, the six bedroom house is located in the hamlet of Baldinnie. Ceres is close by, as is Peat Inn and its Michelin-starred restaurant.

Bruadarach House is surrounded by beautiful Fife countryside. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews and Cupar are just a short drive away. Image: Rettie.

St Andrews and Cupar are a 10-15 minute drive away and Dundee can be reached in half an hour.

Bruadarach House was a self-build project for its current owners and has been completed to a very high standard.

With nearly 400 square metres of accommodation it’s a gigantic house. Up to six bedrooms, four reception rooms and a self-contained flat mean it has room for families and guests.

Exploring inside

At the heart of the house is a superb open plan kitchen/dining/living room. This has a double height ceiling, large island unit and glazed doors onto decking that provides a suntrap in the summer months.

In addition to the main living area there’s a separate family room and a games room.

The family room is a fantastic double-height space. Image: Rettie.
A galleried landing looks down on the open plan living space. Image: Rettie.
There’s a high quality kitchen with plenty of space. Image: Rettie.

The main bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite bathroom. Two more bedrooms have en suite facilities.

A self-contained flat is located at one end of the house and can be accessed by is own private staircase. It has an open plan kitchen/living room, bedroom and shower room.

It would be ideal for relatives or guests to stay in or as an Airbnb to bring in some extra income.

The studio flat is ideal for guests – or could even be an Airbnb. Image: Rettie.
The garden has a hot tub and bbq shed. Image: Rettie.

There is a triple garage with large store. Beautiful gardens wrap around the house. With its hot tub and bbq hut the decking is where everyone will gather in the summertime.

With an asking price of offers over £725,000 Bruadarach House is pretty good value considering the size and quality of accommodation, as well as its beautiful location.

A slightly smaller (but still huge) house on the edge of St Andrews is on sale with a price tag nudging £2 million.

 

Bruadarach House is on sale with Rettie.

