Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment

Bruadarach House is an outstanding contemporary home in an idyllic Fife location.

Built in 2019, the six bedroom house is located in the hamlet of Baldinnie. Ceres is close by, as is Peat Inn and its Michelin-starred restaurant.

St Andrews and Cupar are a 10-15 minute drive away and Dundee can be reached in half an hour.

Bruadarach House was a self-build project for its current owners and has been completed to a very high standard.

With nearly 400 square metres of accommodation it’s a gigantic house. Up to six bedrooms, four reception rooms and a self-contained flat mean it has room for families and guests.

Exploring inside

At the heart of the house is a superb open plan kitchen/dining/living room. This has a double height ceiling, large island unit and glazed doors onto decking that provides a suntrap in the summer months.

In addition to the main living area there’s a separate family room and a games room.

The main bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite bathroom. Two more bedrooms have en suite facilities.

A self-contained flat is located at one end of the house and can be accessed by is own private staircase. It has an open plan kitchen/living room, bedroom and shower room.

It would be ideal for relatives or guests to stay in or as an Airbnb to bring in some extra income.

There is a triple garage with large store. Beautiful gardens wrap around the house. With its hot tub and bbq hut the decking is where everyone will gather in the summertime.

With an asking price of offers over £725,000 Bruadarach House is pretty good value considering the size and quality of accommodation, as well as its beautiful location.

A slightly smaller (but still huge) house on the edge of St Andrews is on sale with a price tag nudging £2 million.

Bruadarach House is on sale with Rettie.