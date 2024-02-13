Major Declan Gallagher fitness update as Dundee United ponder ‘decision to make’ for Raith Rovers showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Declan Gallagher fitness update as Dundee United ponder ‘decision to make’ for Raith Rovers showdown

Gallagher is recovering from groin surgery.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher salutes his family in the stands during a fixture at Tannadice earlier this season.
Gallagher salutes his family in the stands during a fixture at Tannadice earlier this season. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher could be set for a shock return to action in Dundee United’s promotion six-pointer against Raith Rovers.

Gallagher, 33, has not featured for the Tangerines since being carried off in the early stages of their 4-0 victory over Arbroath on January 2 due to a groin complaint.

He underwent surgery on January 11 to cure the persistent issue and Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that the Scotland international is well ahead of schedule on his road to recovery.

 If we feel that he’s at a level to be involved then most definitely, he will be.”

Jim Goodwin on Gallagher

Gallagher rejoined United training at the start of this week and, while there is still some residual pain from the operation, the actual injury has been repaired and is “stronger than ever”.

And the big defender could take his place in United’s squad for the televised trip to Kirkcaldy, should he prove his fitness closer to Friday night.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher following a win at Ayr United earlier this season.
Declan Gallagher following a win at Ayr United earlier this season. Image: SNS

“Declan Gallagher is making great progress,” confirmed Goodwin. “There will be a decision to be made on Gall in the later part of the week, regarding whether he is ready to be involved with the squad on Friday.

“He’s back in with the group this week, gradually building him back up. If we feel that he’s at a level to be involved then most definitely, he will be.

“He’s way ahead of schedule. Anyone who has undergone surgery will know there is a lot of irritation and pain around the area – but Gall is a strong character, and the pain isn’t holding him back.

Jim Goodwin, left, welcomes Declan Gallagher to Tannadice earlier this season.
Goodwin, left, welcomes Gallagher to Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS

“He knows he can’t do that area any more damage – it’s been completely repaired and is stronger than ever – and he has the mentality to play through the pain barrier, especially with what is at stake.

The big man came to Dundee United to win promotion, which he has done successfully at other clubs in the past, and he is chomping at the bit to be back involved.”

Declan Gallagher.
Declan Gallagher strides forward during Dundee United’s last visit to Stark’s Park, a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS

Confirming that Sadat Anaku is now the only remaining injury casualty among his senior players, Goodwin added: “It’s a great position for me to be in, as a manager – having all my key players available.

“Gall is the final piece of that and he’s not a million miles away, at all.”

