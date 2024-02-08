Ross Docherty on the Dundee United factor than will put ‘frighteners’ up Championship foes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty on the Dundee United factor than will put ‘frighteners’ up Championship foes

With the Tangerines' squad now fit and enhanced by winter business, Docherty has lauded their depth.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty was superb at Somerset Park last Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty reckons the Tangerines’ strength in depth will be enough to put the “frighteners up” Championship rivals.

Following a first half of the season peppered with niggling injuries and suspensions to key men – Docherty included – Jim Goodwin now has a fully fit group to choose from, aside from Declan Gallagher and Sadat Anaku.

That was underlined last weekend as Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham, with 21 goals between them this season, climbed from the bench to inspire a 2-1 victory against Ayr United.

Meanwhile, talents like Mathew Cudjoe and Archie Meekison didn’t even make it onto the pitch.

A solid transfer window saw the Terrors add David Wotherspoon and Alex Greive to their ranks, while Goodwin swooped for St Johnstone’s Northern Ireland international centre-back Sam McClelland on loan this week.

Ross Docherty hooks home the crucial strike
Docherty hooks home the crucial strike. Image: SNS

Docherty told Courier Sport: “You can see the strength in our squad now.

“The manager is bringing in players who are of a calibre that they are disappointed not to play every game. That’s the way it should be.

“Even the young boys are disappointed when they don’t play.

“And all that quality in the group will be needed towards the end of the season. Hopefully, everyone keeps it up and boys keep the head if they don’t play from the start.

It is a team game and, if an opponent is keeping us out and they see, for example, Tony Watt coming off the bench in the Championship, then they maybe have a few frighteners up them.”

Docherty: “We have a team ethic”

Indeed, Watt’s 30 minutes in Ayrshire was a virtuoso cameo, with the former Celtic and Scotland striker equalising within eight minutes of entering the fray before teeing up Docherty’s winner.

It was a statement showing from a player who, by his own admission, was frustrated not to be in the starting line-up.

Tony Watt was a game-changer after climbing from the bench on Saturday
Watt was a game-changer after climbing from the bench on Saturday. Image: SNS

“Tony came on and ran amok, if I’m being honest,” continued Docherty.

“He was disappointed not to play from the start – so he comes on and scores one and sets up another.

“That’s credit to what the manager is building here; it’s a real team ethic.

“Tony is so important to this team – but so is everyone in the squad. And that’s the key. It’s the same if Louis Moult comes on or, if they play together, they can be a handful.”

He added: “There’s never ever any panic. We’ll always try to play our way, even if we need to mix things up, and we know chances will come.”

“I may as well”

And that patience paid dividends in the dying embers at Somerset Park when Docherty ghosted in at the far post to convert Watt’s clever chip for a second goal of the season.

It is not a position Docherty – United’s metronomic engine room presence – often finds himself in.

But he had an explanation.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner
Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner. Image: SNS

Docherty smiled: “I saw Tills (Jordan Tillson) on the sidelines and I thought, “I may as well go for this – I’m about to get taken off, anyway!””

The strike did nothing for Docherty’s popularity levels at his old stomping ground.

The combative midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful spell with Ayr, captaining the club and making 149 appearances for the club.

But he was jeered mercilessly – as he fully expected.

“I’m always going to get stick there,” he continued. “I loved it when I was at Ayr, but you know what it’s like – when you move on after doing well at a club, the fans are maybe not happy with you.

“I’ve scored at Somerset Park before, and it was nice, but the win was a lot more important. I’m just delighted SOMEBODY scored.”

More from The Courier

Conversation