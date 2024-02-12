How Dundee United’s unbeaten away record compares to Europe’s best as Tangerines rub shoulders with giants of Italy, Netherlands and Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United’s unbeaten away record compares to Europe’s best as Tangerines rub shoulders with giants of Italy, Netherlands and Turkey

The Tangerines have won 9 of their 11 away games in the league and are yet to lose on their travels.

(L to R) Edin Dzeko, Kai Fotheringham, Luuk de Jong and Marcus Thuram
Edin Dzeko, Kai Fotheringham, Luuk de Jong and Marcus Thuram. Images: Shutterstock / SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United find themselves in esteemed company as they seek to extend a remarkable away record when they face title rivals Raith Rovers this week.

Having played 11 of their 18 scheduled Championship matches on the road, Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines remain unbeaten.

That is a rare distinction they share with the likes of Serie A giants Internazionale, rampant Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven and big-spending PSG.

Sides from Slovenia, Armenia and Albania are also yet to taste defeat on their travels.

But, with nine victories from those 11 games, United’s away form is statistically among the very best in Europe, albeit they are plying their trade in the second tier.

Ross DOcherty celebrates a dramatic winner for Dundee United against Ayr United
Ross Docherty’s winner against Ayr last time out extended United’s superb away form. Image: SNS

Courier Sport has scoured the continent to analyse how United’s efforts stack up.

The numbers

United have won 82% of their away fixtures in the Championship.

That is identical to the record boasted by PSV Eindhoven, who are on course for an “Invincible” campaign in the Netherlands.

Only Internazionale (83%) and Fenerbahce (92%) have been more dominant on their travels.

United are far from the most prolific side in the table – albeit they have registered impressively handsome wins at Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Arbroath – with 24 goals.

The likes of PSV (37), Inter, Falkirk (both 29), Fenerbahce (27) and Slovenian league leaders NK Celje (25) have all rippled the net with more regularity.

However, that is reflected in their defensive record on the road, which is peerless.

United have only been breached three times away from home; in their last game against Ayr United, when Raith Rovers claimed the lead on December 16 at Stark’s Park and Owen Moffat’s solo strike for Dunfermline.

Defensive solidity

That stoic streak certainly doesn’t mean they are parking the bus.

If anything, United are often more expansive away from Tannadice.

However, the spine of the team is night and day from the porous Tangerines of last season.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton, has been a superb capture for Dundee United
Jack Walton, on loan from Luton, has been a superb capture for Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty (or Jordan Tillson, when the skipper has been unavailable) have been an excellent shield in front of the back-four, with United rarely caught short after turnovers.

Similarly, Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher (and more recently, Ross Graham) have been a superb partnership in front of Jack Walton who, while seldom tested, has made some huge saves.

United have also cut down on balls being delivered into their box, which is not only credit to full-backs Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw, but the defensive efforts of wingers Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, and Mathew Cudjoe.

Comparison to Tannadice

The juxtaposition with their home form is impossible to ignore.

United win percentage at Tannadice is 45%, with their recent 0-0 draw with Dunfermline meaning they have won five of their 11 Championship fixtures on home soil.

Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off
United’s last home match was a familiar tale of frustration. Image: SNS

While not a disaster – only Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians have a better home record in the league – it is not what supporters expect from a United side in the second tier of Scottish football.

And there is little doubt that matches away from DD3 seem to suit Goodwin’s men.

With the onus on the opposition to strive for a victory, United are afforded more scope to utilise the pace and direct running of Middleton and Fotheringham.

Likewise, as gaps appear, the quality of Tony Watt, Louis Moult and Sibbald – to name a few – can shine through.

On home soil, those gaps often never appear.

A crowd of more than 10,300 at Tannadice for Dundee United v Raith Rovers
With big crowds come big expectations. Image: SNS

The pressure can also be palpable at Tannadice.

That is no criticism of the Arabs, who have turned out in laudable numbers (an average league attendance of 8,067), and not uncommon at big clubs. Tynecastle, Pittodrie, Ibrox, Parkhead; all unforgiving venues on bad days.

Expectations are high and players must rise to them.

Nonetheless, the men in Tangerine seem to perform with a little more freedom on their travels, ordinarily with a party atmosphere in a packed away section.

Supporters will hope that feelgood factor continues Friday night as United seek to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United throw weight behind Arab Archive fundraiser as remarkable backing leaves organisers 'humbled'
Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark's Park clash…
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over…
2
(L to R) Louis Moult, Jim Goodwin and Tony Watt of Dundee United
3 key Dundee United conundrums as internal friendly gives Jim Goodwin food for thought…
The Railway Stand, which has been opened to United fans
Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for Championship showdown as fan survey result…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty on the Dundee United factor that will put 'frighteners' up Championship foes
Sam McClelland, Dundee United loan arrival.
Sam McClelland reveals 3 Dundee United aims as St Johnstone defender targets loan bounce
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge
Dunfermline in action against Dundee United at East End Park
New date for Dundee United's trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC…
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to bank major Aziz Behich windfall following shock Saudi switch

Conversation