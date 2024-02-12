How Dundee United’s unbeaten away record compares to Europe’s best as Tangerines rub shoulders with giants of Italy, Netherlands and Turkey

Dundee United find themselves in esteemed company as they seek to extend a remarkable away record when they face title rivals Raith Rovers this week.

Having played 11 of their 18 scheduled Championship matches on the road, Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines remain unbeaten.

That is a rare distinction they share with the likes of Serie A giants Internazionale, rampant Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven and big-spending PSG.

Sides from Slovenia, Armenia and Albania are also yet to taste defeat on their travels.

But, with nine victories from those 11 games, United’s away form is statistically among the very best in Europe, albeit they are plying their trade in the second tier.

Courier Sport has scoured the continent to analyse how United’s efforts stack up.

The numbers

United have won 82% of their away fixtures in the Championship.

That is identical to the record boasted by PSV Eindhoven, who are on course for an “Invincible” campaign in the Netherlands.

Only Internazionale (83%) and Fenerbahce (92%) have been more dominant on their travels.

United are far from the most prolific side in the table – albeit they have registered impressively handsome wins at Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Arbroath – with 24 goals.

The likes of PSV (37), Inter, Falkirk (both 29), Fenerbahce (27) and Slovenian league leaders NK Celje (25) have all rippled the net with more regularity.

However, that is reflected in their defensive record on the road, which is peerless.

United have only been breached three times away from home; in their last game against Ayr United, when Raith Rovers claimed the lead on December 16 at Stark’s Park and Owen Moffat’s solo strike for Dunfermline.

Defensive solidity

That stoic streak certainly doesn’t mean they are parking the bus.

If anything, United are often more expansive away from Tannadice.

However, the spine of the team is night and day from the porous Tangerines of last season.

Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty (or Jordan Tillson, when the skipper has been unavailable) have been an excellent shield in front of the back-four, with United rarely caught short after turnovers.

Similarly, Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher (and more recently, Ross Graham) have been a superb partnership in front of Jack Walton who, while seldom tested, has made some huge saves.

United have also cut down on balls being delivered into their box, which is not only credit to full-backs Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw, but the defensive efforts of wingers Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, and Mathew Cudjoe.

Comparison to Tannadice

The juxtaposition with their home form is impossible to ignore.

United win percentage at Tannadice is 45%, with their recent 0-0 draw with Dunfermline meaning they have won five of their 11 Championship fixtures on home soil.

While not a disaster – only Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians have a better home record in the league – it is not what supporters expect from a United side in the second tier of Scottish football.

And there is little doubt that matches away from DD3 seem to suit Goodwin’s men.

With the onus on the opposition to strive for a victory, United are afforded more scope to utilise the pace and direct running of Middleton and Fotheringham.

Likewise, as gaps appear, the quality of Tony Watt, Louis Moult and Sibbald – to name a few – can shine through.

On home soil, those gaps often never appear.

The pressure can also be palpable at Tannadice.

That is no criticism of the Arabs, who have turned out in laudable numbers (an average league attendance of 8,067), and not uncommon at big clubs. Tynecastle, Pittodrie, Ibrox, Parkhead; all unforgiving venues on bad days.

Expectations are high and players must rise to them.

Nonetheless, the men in Tangerine seem to perform with a little more freedom on their travels, ordinarily with a party atmosphere in a packed away section.

Supporters will hope that feelgood factor continues Friday night as United seek to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points.