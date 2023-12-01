Dundee United flop enjoys stunning European victory as Ryan Kent’s Fenerbahce are smashed 6-1

Carljohan Eriksson is destined to be remembered as the man who shipped NINE goals to Celtic as Dundee United were torn apart at Tannadice.

However, the Finland international was on the right side of a remarkable rout on Thursday evening as FC Nordsjaelland hammered abject Fenerbahce 6-1.

Eriksson is now plying his trade with the Danish outfit and, although he is ordinarily the deputy to Andreas Hansen between the sticks, he lined up against the Turkish giants on Europa Conference League duty.

And it proved to be a memorable evening for the stopper at the Right to Dream Stadium as Nordsjaelland surged to the summit of Group H.

Benjamin Nygren bagged a hat-trick, adding to goals from Lucas Hey, Daniel Svensson and Christian Rasmussen. Eriksson was beaten once; a consolation from ex-Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi.

It was a humbling night in Denmark for Fenerbahce, who fielded former Rangers ace Ryan Kent on the wing and boasted the likes of Dusan Tadic, Cengiz Under and Sebastian Szymanski in their starting line-up.

Ill-fated spell in Scotland

Eriksson, who was reigning goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top-flight prior to an ill-fated move to Tannadice, is seeking to kick-start his career at Nordsjaelland.

He made just 11 appearances for United after joining the club from Mjallby in January 2022, with one of those coming in the 9-0 home defeat against Celtic last August.

Eriksson failed to convince during his time in Tayside, albeit he can consider himself unfortunate to have been dropped in favour of the ropey Mark Birighitti last September when he was finally enjoying a concerted run in the side.

He left for Nordsjaelland on loan in January before making the switch permanent in the summer, with the Danes paying a small fee.