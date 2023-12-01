Dundee United flop enjoys stunning European victory as Ryan Kent’s Fenerbahce are smashed 6-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United flop enjoys stunning European victory as Ryan Kent’s Fenerbahce are smashed 6-1

Carljohan Eriksson was on the right side of a rout on this occasion

By Alan Temple
Carljohan Eriksson, right, and his delirious Nordsjaelland teammates after hammering Fenerbahce 6-1
Eriksson, right, and his delirious Nordsjaelland teammates on Thursday night. Image: Shutterstock.

Carljohan Eriksson is destined to be remembered as the man who shipped NINE goals to Celtic as Dundee United were torn apart at Tannadice.

However, the Finland international was on the right side of a remarkable rout on Thursday evening as FC Nordsjaelland hammered abject Fenerbahce 6-1.

Eriksson is now plying his trade with the Danish outfit and, although he is ordinarily the deputy to Andreas Hansen between the sticks, he lined up against the Turkish giants on Europa Conference League duty.

And it proved to be a memorable evening for the stopper at the Right to Dream Stadium as Nordsjaelland surged to the summit of Group H.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent in action
Ryan Kent, left, endured a miserable evening in Denmark. Image: Shutterstock

Benjamin Nygren bagged a hat-trick, adding to goals from Lucas Hey, Daniel Svensson and Christian Rasmussen. Eriksson was beaten once; a consolation from ex-Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi.

It was a humbling night in Denmark for Fenerbahce, who fielded former Rangers ace Ryan Kent on the wing and boasted the likes of Dusan Tadic, Cengiz Under and Sebastian Szymanski in their starting line-up.

Ill-fated spell in Scotland

Eriksson, who was reigning goalkeeper of the year in the Swedish top-flight prior to an ill-fated move to Tannadice, is seeking to kick-start his career at Nordsjaelland.

He made just 11 appearances for United after joining the club from Mjallby in January 2022, with one of those coming in the 9-0 home defeat against Celtic last August.

Carljohan Eriksson in action against Hibernian for Dundee United
Eriksson in action against Hibernian for Dundee United last term. Image: SNS

Eriksson failed to convince during his time in Tayside, albeit he can consider himself unfortunate to have been dropped in favour of the ropey Mark Birighitti last September when he was finally enjoying a concerted run in the side.

He left for Nordsjaelland on loan in January before making the switch permanent in the summer, with the Danes paying a small fee.

Conversation