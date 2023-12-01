Army veteran spent week in Ninewells coma without being identified after Fife harbour rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Army veteran spent week in Ninewells coma without being identified after Fife harbour rescue

The man suffered serious injuries after falling into the water at Anstruther.

By Ben MacDonald & Bryan Copland
Ross being rescued from the water at Anstruther. Image: Blast Films/BBC iPlayer
Ross being rescued from the water at Anstruther. Image: Blast Films/BBC iPlayer

An Army veteran rescued from a Fife harbour spent a week in a coma in Ninewells Hospital without being identified.

The man, later named as Ross, suffered serious injuries after falling into the water at Anstruther.

He was pulled to safety by lifeboat volunteers and taken to Dundee, where he was placed into an induced coma.

But he had no ID on him and there were no missing person reports that matched his description – so investigations by emergency services initially failed to identify who he was.

Ross waits with an RNLI volunteer to be taken on board a lifeboat. Image: Blast Films/BBC iPlayer

The incident from August 2021 featured on the BBC documentary series Saving Lives at Sea on Thursday night.

The programme showed how Ross had fallen between the harbour wall and a walkway at Anstruther Harbour, next to the Reaper boat – just a short distance from his home.

He was stuck in mud and in distress – meaning he struggled to communicate with the rescue teams.

Eventually, two RNLI crew members pulled him free and dragged him through the water to a waiting lifeboat before he was taken to Ninewells by ambulance.

However, the show revealed that emergency services were unable to identify him for a week while he was receiving treatment in Ninewells.

Anstruther lifeboat casualty ‘didn’t have a clue’ why he was in hospital after waking from coma

Speaking on the documentary, Ross – who was eventually found to be an Anstruther resident – said: “My memory is quite bad, it was like waking up from a dream.

“I can’t remember anything from that day.

“I remember leaving my front door and it being a nice day but apart from that, nothing.

“The next thing I remember was waking up in hospital.

“I didn’t have a clue why I was there. There was confusion over who I was. The police didn’t know who I was.

“The nurses came and explained what had happened. I split the back of my head open, I broke seven ribs, I’ve got stitches across my chest and hip.

“I can’t remember any of the RNLI crew, I can’t remember anyone who was there on the day of the accident.

“If there wasn’t people like that out there I might not be here today.”

Anstruther resident Ross featured in the BBC documentary
Ross speaks on Saving Lives at Sea. Image: Blast Films/BBC iPlayer

One of the lifeboat volunteers who helped Ross told how he kept a tight grip of her hand as he waited to be removed from the water, but was unable to tell her what was wrong.

Instead, he was only able to groan in pain.

The RNLI crew member said: “It’s always horrible to see someone in distress, you just want to help as much as you can, but it’s a really horrible feeling when you know that they’re suffering.”

It was only when they got him on a stretcher that they realised he had cuts to his head and back.

Ross on the stretcher. Image: Blast Films/BBC iPlayer

Ross – who moved to Anstruther after serving in the Army for three years – said later in the show that his injuries are still healing.

He said: “Since I had the accident I’m still in pain with my ribs. I get quite a lot of back pain. Apart from that, I’ve recovered.

“My relationship with the sea is a bit strange because I can’t swim so really I should stay away from it.

“But the accident hasn’t stopped me coming down to the harbour, it’s just made me more aware of how dangerous it could be.”

Lifeboat volunteers ‘some of the best people you can meet’

He also revealed how he often visits the lifeboat station, adding: “It’s nice to be able to go round and let them know I was grateful for what they done.

“I would just like to say thank you to the RNLI. They put their own lives at risk to save people.

“They don’t get paid for what they do. They’re just some of the best people you can meet.”

