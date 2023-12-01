4 incredible before and after creative home transformations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 incredible before and after creative home transformations

Your home is not just a structure; it's a canvas waiting for the brushstrokes of your creativity.

Your home design mirrors your personality, offering a space to break free from the norm and let imagination thrive. Often, when we have a space it can be hard to know what to do to truly make it your own and reflect your personality.

Jon Frullani Architect is here to show you magic of creative interior design through four captivating transformations, showcasing the evolution of different spaces.

House extension: modernising a classic family home

Embarking on an architectural journey, this house extension breathes new life into a classic family home. The traditional façade now stands as a testament to modern elegance, seamlessly blending old-world charm with contemporary design.

Sleek lines, expansive windows, and a minimalist palette transform the house into a visually stunning masterpiece. Every corner celebrates modern design, reflecting the homeowners’ desire for a living space that mirrors their distinctive taste.

Whisky bar room: from forgettable to stylish retreat

A once ordinary room now pays homage to personalisation, reimagined into a whisky lover’s dream. Beyond aesthetics, this transformation creates a room inviting relaxation and indulgence.

Modern panelling, ambient lighting, and curated whisky shelves create sophistication. This room, now a stylish retreat, reflects the homeowner’s passion and becomes a unique focal point for entertaining.

Reviving dreary spaces

A gloomy room can cast a shadow on your living experience. This transformation showcases the power of colour, light and thoughtful design in turning dark spaces into vibrant sanctuaries.

Gone are dark walls and flooring, replaced by a light and airy scheme. Light colours and new windows amplify natural light, creating an illusion of more space. Modern furnishings complete the transformation into a contemporary and cheerful living space.

General tips for home design and creative spaces:

1. Personalisation is key: Your home design should tell your story. Infuse your space with character through personal touches like artwork, souvenirs or family heirlooms.

2. Embrace colour and texture: Experiment with colours and textures to alter the mood of a room. It can make spaces cosier, vibrant or sophisticated.

3. Functional design: Tailor each space to suit your lifestyle. Ensure that each room serves a purpose aligning with your daily activities and preferences.

4. Think outside the box: Challenge conventional norms by repurposing furniture, incorporating unconventional décor or opting for non-traditional layouts.

Architectural & Interior Design expertise: Jon Frullani’s touch of innovation

If you’re inspired but unsure where to start, the team at Jon Frullani Architect can be your guide. Their commitment to understanding clients’ unique needs and blending traditional and modern elements is showcased in projects shown above.

Collaborating with Jon goes beyond construction; it’s unlocking your living space’s full potential. Whether you dream of a modern oasis, a whisky bar or a light-filled sanctuary, Jon’s expertise turns dreams into reality.

Creativity has boundless possibilities within your home. Break away from the norm and let Jon Frullani guide you on an architectural journey. Your dream home awaits, where the extraordinary becomes a tangible reflection of your individuality.

Visit Jon Frullani Architect’s Website for More Inspiration or to explore the full portfolio.

 

 

