4 incredible before and after creative home transformations

Your home design mirrors your personality, offering a space to break free from the norm and let imagination thrive. Often, when we have a space it can be hard to know what to do to truly make it your own and reflect your personality.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Jon Frullani Architect is here to show you magic of creative interior design through four captivating transformations, showcasing the evolution of different spaces.

House extension: modernising a classic family home

Embarking on an architectural journey, this house extension breathes new life into a classic family home. The traditional façade now stands as a testament to modern elegance, seamlessly blending old-world charm with contemporary design.

Sleek lines, expansive windows, and a minimalist palette transform the house into a visually stunning masterpiece. Every corner celebrates modern design, reflecting the homeowners’ desire for a living space that mirrors their distinctive taste.

Whisky bar room: from forgettable to stylish retreat

A once ordinary room now pays homage to personalisation, reimagined into a whisky lover’s dream. Beyond aesthetics, this transformation creates a room inviting relaxation and indulgence.

Modern panelling, ambient lighting, and curated whisky shelves create sophistication. This room, now a stylish retreat, reflects the homeowner’s passion and becomes a unique focal point for entertaining.

Reviving dreary spaces

A gloomy room can cast a shadow on your living experience. This transformation showcases the power of colour, light and thoughtful design in turning dark spaces into vibrant sanctuaries.

Gone are dark walls and flooring, replaced by a light and airy scheme. Light colours and new windows amplify natural light, creating an illusion of more space. Modern furnishings complete the transformation into a contemporary and cheerful living space.

General tips for home design and creative spaces:

1. Personalisation is key: Your home design should tell your story. Infuse your space with character through personal touches like artwork, souvenirs or family heirlooms.

2. Embrace colour and texture: Experiment with colours and textures to alter the mood of a room. It can make spaces cosier, vibrant or sophisticated.

3. Functional design: Tailor each space to suit your lifestyle. Ensure that each room serves a purpose aligning with your daily activities and preferences.

4. Think outside the box: Challenge conventional norms by repurposing furniture, incorporating unconventional décor or opting for non-traditional layouts.

Architectural & Interior Design expertise: Jon Frullani’s touch of innovation

If you’re inspired but unsure where to start, the team at Jon Frullani Architect can be your guide. Their commitment to understanding clients’ unique needs and blending traditional and modern elements is showcased in projects shown above.

Collaborating with Jon goes beyond construction; it’s unlocking your living space’s full potential. Whether you dream of a modern oasis, a whisky bar or a light-filled sanctuary, Jon’s expertise turns dreams into reality.

Creativity has boundless possibilities within your home. Break away from the norm and let Jon Frullani guide you on an architectural journey. Your dream home awaits, where the extraordinary becomes a tangible reflection of your individuality.

Visit Jon Frullani Architect’s Website for More Inspiration or to explore the full portfolio.