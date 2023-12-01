With new extension private nursery in Dundee welcomes more children

Nursery Rhymes, an independently run private nursery in Dundee, has improved its facilities to offer the best service to growing children and their busy families.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Nursery Rhymes is accommodating more children after its newly built extension was recently approved.

The family-run professional childcare and nursery services company in Broughty Ferry now takes care of up to 36 children per day, doubling its capacity from when it first opened over two decades ago.

Jane Whyte, the owner and manager of Nursery Rhymes, says there’s increasing demand for services that meant they had to build the extension.

She explains: “We were getting more and more inquiries that we thought we needed to create a bigger room for our over three-year-olds to be able to cope with the demand. The demand is huge, even more so now for our three to five-year-olds.”

They’ve upgraded their garden space too, creating more opportunities for outdoor learning.

“Our room for three to fives opens onto the garden. There’s artificial grass, a mud kitchen and we also have a shelter. The space provides opportunities for planting and growing, and even role play,” shares Jane.

“It gives the chance for the children to be outside, get some fresh air and mix with their friends.”

Private nursery in Dundee offers family atmosphere

Despite its expanded facilities, Jane says she likes to keep Nursery Rhymes a tight community.

She explains: “One of our strengths is our close-knit relationships with our children and their families. We recently had an Education Scotland visit and they affirmed this. We also have parents, who spent time here as children, now bringing their own children.”

At Nursery Rhymes, children are nurtured in a safe and happy environment where they can grow and learn. They’re encouraged to interact with one another to help them develop their social skills.

“Every day is different. The staff will plan various experiences, depending on the children’s interests. As much as possible, we try to offer child-initiated experiences. So if a child is curious about trains, we will try to build on that, offering activities that would broaden their learning,” explains Jane.

“We do extracurricular activities so we have classes on music, football, even yoga. That’s paid for by the business, we don’t ask parents to pay any more.”

She adds they have a high ratio of staff to children to ensure that each child receives the attention he or she needs every day.

Jane says: “All of our staff, apart from one at the moment, is fully qualified to an early years practitioner level. During the year, all of them also undertake training like on first aid and administering medication. They’re encouraged to do more courses to further their knowledge.

“Of course, you want to trust the people who are looking after your children and we have a great team. Our staff understand the children and nurture play, learning and confidence.”

Pre-school funding available at Nursery Rhymes

Nursery Rhymes offers full and part-time places for children up to the age of five from birth.

“Not all our children come every day,” says Jane. “Some might come for a full day, others might come for a couple of half days. We have that flexibility of their attendance as long as it’s the same every week.”

Fees include freshly made, healthy two-course lunches prepared in-house and snacks. All of the food offered is in line with guidance from the NHS. There are even individual meal plans for those who are under the age of two.

Jane adds: “We work in partnership with Dundee city council so we can offer funded spaces to three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds. That’s up to a maximum of 1,140 hours of childcare every year.”

Nursery Rhymes: the ideal choice for you and your child

Nursery Rhymes is a great choice for busy parents and for their growing children.

Jane highlights: “We’re open from 7:30am to 6pm, five days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

Based on Brook Street in the heart of Broughty Ferry, the nursery is very much part of the local community. Jane says: “Our location is one of our strengths. We can easily access the beach, the park and the library. We’re not difficult to find and we’re on the way to work for most of our parents.”

For Jane, work is fuelled by a passion to help local families care for their children. Jane ends: “We’ve invested heavily in improving our facilities and resources to offer the best quality experience we can.

“We know it’s not easy being a parent and having to pay childcare fees is a huge amount; it can sometimes be as much as your rent or mortgage. So we try to make sure that we offer value for money.”

For more information on how this private nursery in Dundee cares for children, visit Nursery Rhymes’ website.