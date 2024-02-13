Water rescue unit called to police incident in Dundee

A water rescue unit was called after a woman’s body was found in Dundee on Tuesday.

Emergency services descended on Claverhouse Road, near Mill o’ Mains, after a sighting of a person in the water.

The road was closed at its junctions with Old Glamis Road and Forfar Road with significant police activity around the Dighty Burn.

Claverhouse Road has since reopened.

It has since been confirmed the police activity related to the discovery of a body in the search for missing Dundee mum Tracy Todd, 56.

An onlooker said: “Claverhouse Road was shut all the way along with police blocking both entrances.

“There was a police van parked at the Old Glamis Road roundabout and an officer directing traffic away from it.

“At the other end, traffic was queued back on Forfar Road as far as the eye can see.

“The odd resident was being allowed through but no one else could go along that way.

“There were also officers standing at entrances to the Green Circular path at Mill o’ Mains.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from Police Scotland at 10.30am after reports of the sighting of a person in the water.

“We sent two pumps and two water rescue units.

“We have now been stood down and are waiting for the call to return to the station.”

Body of woman found on Claverhouse Road

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, the body of a woman was discovered in the Claverhouse Road area of Dundee.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of missing woman Tracy Todd has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”