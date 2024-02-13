US Air Force makes ‘incredible noise’ over Dundee as jet heard flying over city

A United States Air Force jet was heard flying over Dundee on Tuesday morning.

The flight travelled over the city on its journey from Norwich to Lakenheath – where there is a Royal Air Force base.

It has not been confirmed why Dundee was on the route when the two East Anglian locations are just 47 miles apart.

Tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed the flight over the airspace above the city before heading south to Fife.

One Dundee resident said that the “roar of the plane” echoed across the city.

He said: “You could gradually hear it getting louder and the roar of the plane echoed across Dundee as it flew over.

“When I checked online, it looked like the plane had been gradually flowing lower in the sky as it made its way over Fife – so it’s no wonder it was so loud when it went over Dundee.”

One user on X, formerly Twitter, described the noise as “a bit loud”.

Another user added: “The sound of freedom ripping over Dundee. Incredible noise from one of Lakenheath’s finest!”