Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities

With its thick stone walls and traditional tower, Pitmedden House could be hundreds of years old.

In fact it was built in 1993 using two existing walls from a ruin and reclaimed stone.

It’s located just outside Auchtermuchty and backs on to Pitmedden Forest, which has a vast array of walking and biking tracks.

With more than 350 square metres of living space arranged over three levels it’s a huge country house.

The formal drawing room has French doors onto a terrace and a mezzanine gallery above.

A family room has east and west aspect windows to enjoy the sunshine all day long. It features a wood burning stove and has doors onto a front-facing terrace.

The farmhouse style kitchen has plenty of space for a large family. Upstairs, a mezzanine level looks down onto the drawing room. The master bedroom enjoys a quiet location at the far end of a hallway and has an en suite shower room.

There are four more double bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom.

Tower rooms and gardens

Two rooms in the tower are accessed by a separate staircase. They could be used for anything from extra bedrooms to home offices, an artist’s studio or a nice spot to read a book.

Pitmedden House comes with 10.1 acres of land. The east-facing garden has lawns, terraces and private woodlands.

Horse owners will love the equestrian facilities. There is a paddock, a barn, a stable block, feed store, tack room and a riding school.

A large barn provides a huge amount of storage. Meanwhile, a gate offers direct access into Pitmedden Forest.

The Courier featured Pitmedden House six years ago when it was on sale for £725,000. It’s now back on the market and is being sold by Rettie for offers over £795,000.