Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance

Three men are due to appear in court over allegations of trouble in a pub before a Scottish Cup clash between Airdrie and St Johnstone.

Police rushed to the West End bar in Airdrie ahead of the cup tie last month.

It was claimed bottles were thrown and supporters threatened after “joke” taunts were made online.

Footage which went viral online showed a crowd of people fighting at the entrance to the pub.

The bar manager later claimed he had been struck with a bottle of Prosecco.

It has now emerged three men aged 20, 28 and 30 have been arrested and charged over the alleged incident.

They are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court later this month.

Further investigations

Police said investigations to identify others they believe to have been involved in the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men, aged 20, 28 and 30, have been arrested and charged following a disturbance involving Airdrieonians and St Johnstone football fans within a pub on Alexander Street, Airdrie on Saturday, January 20 2024.

“They will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday, 23 February 2024.

“The investigation is continuing to identify all involved.”

Airdrie would later run out 1-0 winners over the Perth side.

