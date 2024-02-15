Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance

Trouble flared in a bar before the match in January.

By David Meikle, Pressteam Scotland
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Footage of the incident appeared online. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/X

Three men are due to appear in court over allegations of trouble in a pub before a Scottish Cup clash between Airdrie and St Johnstone.

Police rushed to the West End bar in Airdrie ahead of the cup tie last month.

It was claimed bottles were thrown and supporters threatened after “joke” taunts were made online.

Footage which went viral online showed a crowd of people fighting at the entrance to the pub.

The bar manager later claimed he had been struck with a bottle of Prosecco.

It has now emerged three men aged 20, 28 and 30 have been arrested and charged over the alleged incident.

They are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court later this month.

Further investigations

Police said investigations to identify others they believe to have been involved in the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men, aged 20, 28 and 30, have been arrested and charged following a disturbance involving Airdrieonians and St Johnstone football fans within a pub on Alexander Street, Airdrie on Saturday, January 20 2024.

“They will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday, 23 February 2024.

“The investigation is continuing to identify all involved.”

Airdrie would later run out 1-0 winners over the Perth side.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

