St Johnstone fan sorry as pub fight erupts hours after ‘square go’ post

A St Johnstone fan has apologised after a pub fight erupted just hours after he jokingly invited his Airdrie followers for a “square go”.

Police are investigating the disturbance at the West End Bar in the Lanarkshire town on Saturday afternoon before Saints’ Scottish Cup defeat.

Greg Browning’s post on X, around 11am, read: “Airdrie bound. If any of my Airdrie followers want a square go, come to the West End bar, bring your mates, you’ll need them.🤣”

Two and a half hours later, pre-match chaos ensued.

‘Genuinely shocked’

Footage shared on social media showed a group of men – not wearing football colours – approaching the front door of the pub before one throws a bottle inside.

A fight then breaks out on the street outside.

After criticism from fellow Saints fans, Browning later wrote: “Genuinely shocked that people think my tweet was anything other than a joke.

“It’s backfired and for that I apologise.

“I get people want to blame someone but if you think the Airdrie fans were only there as a result of my tweet, you need to wise up. Scum behaviour.”

‘Black eye and sore jaw’

West End Bar owner Scott Rae, writing on X, claimed he was left with “a black eye and a sore jaw” following the incident.

Asked about Browning’s post, he told the Daily Record: “He’s messaged me saying he’s sorry and it was meant to be a joke but it’s not very funny.

“As I was trying to put folk out who had been punching people in the pub, I was trying to shut the doors and was hit by a Prosecco bottle somebody had thrown.”