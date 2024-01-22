St Johnstone fan sorry as pub fight erupts hours after ‘square go’ post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

St Johnstone fan sorry as pub fight erupts hours after ‘square go’ post

'It’s backfired and for that I apologise.'

By Reporter
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Footage of the incident appeared online. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/X

A St Johnstone fan has apologised after a pub fight erupted just hours after he jokingly invited his Airdrie followers for a “square go”.

Police are investigating the disturbance at the West End Bar in the Lanarkshire town on Saturday afternoon before Saints’ Scottish Cup defeat.

Greg Browning’s post on X, around 11am, read: “Airdrie bound. If any of my Airdrie followers want a square go, come to the West End bar, bring your mates, you’ll need them.🤣”

Two and a half hours later, pre-match chaos ensued.

‘Genuinely shocked’

Footage shared on social media showed a group of men – not wearing football colours – approaching the front door of the pub before one throws a bottle inside.

A fight then breaks out on the street outside.

After criticism from fellow Saints fans, Browning later wrote: “Genuinely shocked that people think my tweet was anything other than a joke.

Trouble at Airdrie’s West End Bar.

“It’s backfired and for that I apologise.

“I get people want to blame someone but if you think the Airdrie fans were only there as a result of my tweet, you need to wise up. Scum behaviour.”

‘Black eye and sore jaw’

West End Bar owner Scott Rae, writing on X, claimed he was left with “a black eye and a sore jaw” following the incident.

Asked about Browning’s post, he told the Daily Record: “He’s messaged me saying he’s sorry and it was meant to be a joke but it’s not very funny.

“As I was trying to put folk out who had been punching people in the pub, I was trying to shut the doors and was hit by a Prosecco bottle somebody had thrown.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Monday disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads…
Mike Robinson, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, and a picture of Perth leisure pool
Missed opportunities to blame for PH20 'diluted half project' in Perth, says ex-chairman
Norman Hawkes standing outside his Pitlochry home
Pitlochry great-grandad fears for family in mouldy council house
Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
A timeline of hope to decline: What happened to Perth's PH20 promise?
Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under 'tornado watch'
Rob, Emma and Michael Nevin run Loch Leven's Larder.
'You feel invaded' says Loch Leven's Larder boss after break-in
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Police probe fan disturbance at pub ahead of St Johnstone's defeat to Airdrie
M90 closed Northbound at Balmanno Hill
Woman taken to hospital after M90 crash near Glenfarg

Conversation