Police probe fan disturbance at pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

By Andrew Robson
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone's defeat to Airdrie
Footage of the incident appeared online. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/X

Police have launched an investigation into a disturbance in a pub ahead of St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup defeat to Airdrie.

The incident happened on a pub on Alexander Street in the Lanarkshire town before Saints’ 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed a group of men, not wearing football colours, approaching the front door with one throwing a bottle inside.

A fight then broke out on the street outside the pub.

Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigating the incident and trying to trace those involved.

Investigation into St Johnstone and Airdrie fan disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing into a disturbance involving Airdrieonians and St Johnstone football fans within a pub on Alexander Street, Airdrie around 1.30pm on Saturday.

“The investigation is continuing to identify the trace of those involved.”

It comes as Craig Levein’s side were dumped out of the Scottish Cup in the fourth round for a third year in a row.

A second-half strike from Nikolay Todorov was enough to separate the sides at the Excelsior Stadium.

