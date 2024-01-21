Perthshire MPs rally round Nicola Sturgeon as fury grows over deleted Covid Whatsapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MPs rally round Nicola Sturgeon as fury grows over deleted Covid Whatsapps

Pete Wishart said it was "unfortunate" the former first minister was forced to defend herself from smears.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in Perth during the 2019 campaign
Nicola Sturgeon with Pete Wishart in Perth during the 2019 General Election.

Perthshire MPs have joined SNP insiders in rallying round Nicola Sturgeon as she addressed growing anger over whether she deleted her Covid-era Whatsapp messages.

Ms Sturgeon issued a statement on Saturday as she found herself at the centre of a growing storm after the UK Covid-19 inquiry was told she had kept “no messages whatsoever”.

The probe was also shown evidence that Jason Leitch, the high-profile national clinical director, told colleagues that deleting his messages on Whatsapp was a “pre-bed” ritual.

Former deputy first minister had his messages set to auto-delete, the inquiry heard.

MSP John swinney
The inquiry was told John Swinney set his messages to auto delete. Image: PA

Responding to increasing anger over the issue, Nicola Sturgeon posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to insist the inquiry did have some informal messages between her and her aides.

She said: “Contrary to the impression given in some coverage, the inquiry does have messages between me and those I most regularly ­communicated with through informal means.

“Although these had not been retained on my own device, I was able to obtain copies which I submitted to the inquiry last year.”

Following the statement, many in the SNP rallied round their former leader, hailing her leadership during the crisis.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said: “[Nicola Sturgeon] led Scotland through one of its most difficult moments with clarity, compassion and candour.

“Really unfortunate she has had to make this statement to counter all of these awful smears.”

Perthshire MP praises Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘calm’ response

Ochil and South Perthshire MP John Nicolson praised the former party leader’s response as “characteristically calm”.

But support for Ms Sturgeon has not been universal. Lawyer Aamer Anwar, who is representing families who lost loved ones to Covid, said Ms Sturgeon must “stop playing games”.

Families of people who died have reportedly instructed lawyers to prepare a criminal complaint over the potential destruction of messages.

“If Ms Sturgeon is saying she has no messages in the period of the pandemic between 2020 to 2021, that cannot be the end of the matter.

“The fact deletion took place on an industrial scale is a ­devastating betrayal of the many promises made by the Scottish Government for full transparency and disclosure to the Scottish Covid Bereaved.

“The fundamental questions remain as to why were they were deleted, and when.”

Conversation