Husband’s tribute to Linda Matchett, 77, committed former Dundee social worker

The husband of former Dundee social worker Linda Matchett has paid tribute to the woman who went above and beyond for those in need in the city.

Linda, who has died aged 77, spent 25 years in social work and often gave of her own time out of hours said Ron Matchett.

She opened her home late at night to children to prevent them being sent to the other side of the country after a tragic emergency.

And Linda enlisted the help of friends and relatives to decorate and lay a new carpet in a house allocated to an elderly woman whose own home had been damaged by fire.

“Linda loved her job. She began as a family helper and persevered with raising a family to gain her social work qualifications,” said Ron.

“She was always willing to help even when she was not working. Linda and her friend Jesse also opened a lunch club in social work premises in Alloway Terrace and would gather donations from businesses. She also got our own children involved.”

By the time she retired in 2000 when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, Linda was overseeing a number of Dundee City Council Care homes.

It was quite a career journey from her first job in the record department of DM Brown, through Timex and then college courses to gain her qualifications.

Linda was born in July 1946 to John Littlefair and his wife Elizabeth (Low) who had met when stationed in Hastings during the Second World War.

She began life living with her mother’s parents, William and Elizabeth, at Glenconnor Drive before she moved with her parents to 185 Princes Street. Her sisters Maureen and Edna were born in 1948 and 1950, followed by brother Ian in 1952.

Linda began her education at Glebelands Primary School, Arbroath Road, but moved to Linlathen primary when the family moved to Fintry Drive in the winter of 1955/56.

A member of the Girl Guides, Linda completed her education at Linlathen High School before starting work at the DM Brown department store in the city.

A Dundee FC fan, she often got to meet some of the Dens Park stars when they came in to buy records and she was among the crowd to watch Dundee clinch the 1962 league title at Muirton Park, Perth.

She was also at Caird Hall, Dundee, in 1963 when The Beatles played to an audience of 5000.

In 1965, Linda began work at the ERP rubber factory off Kingsway where she met her future husband, Ron Matchett.

They married on March 5 the following year at Lochee West Church and set up home at 333 Strathmartine Road.

Daughter Lynn was born in 1967 and two years later the family moved to 2 Pitairlie Road by which time Linda had began work at Timex Milton. Daughter Victoria was born in 1971.

She was known for her calm and diplomacy and became a shop steward. When she was offered a move to the company’s Harrison Road plant she left to join the local authority as a family helper.

Linda soon rose to became a social work assistant and then was encouraged to study for her certificate in social work which required attending college in Stirling and Aberdeen. She qualified in October 1982.

She went on to specialise in care for the elderly and worked in care home senior management until her retiral.

The onset of rheumatoid arthritis was sudden and although different drugs brought respite for long periods, Linda relied on a wheelchair for travelling distances.

“In the later stages of her career there was a lot of stress and we think that may have been a factor in her illness,” said Ron.

Despite her diagnosis, Linda and Ron managed to enjoy holidays abroad to places including Las Vegas, Florida, and welcomed grandchildren Rachael, Jack, Amber and Iona.

“Linda was quiet yet very determined, a committed social worker whose compassion went beyond the boundaries of her job,” said Ron.

