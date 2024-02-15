Jim Goodwin promises attacking outlook as Dundee United bid to put down ‘marker’ against Raith Rovers

Jim Goodwin has promised an attacking outlook as Dundee United seek to extend their lead at the summit of the Championship.

The Tangerines already boast a four-point advantage over Raith Rovers ahead of Friday night’s mouth-watering meeting of the title rivals at Stark’s Park.

In the circumstances, a share of the spoils would suit the visitors more than Rovers.

However, Goodwin is adamant his focus is on claiming a pivotal triumph.

Should United emerge victorious, a seven-point gap – effectively eight, given the Terrors’ vast superior goal difference – begins to look insurmountable, considering how few matches Goodwin’s side have lost this term.

“We’ll be going there positive, looking to win the game and make that gap even wider,” said Goodwin.

“We are not thinking any negative thoughts about, “what if we lose the game?”

“It’s all geared towards us imposing ourselves on Raith and identifying weaknesses in their side, while being very aware of the strengths they possess.

“It’s the biggest game of the season, without a doubt. There’s a lot riding on it for both teams.”

A real marker

Goodwin is keen to emphasise that nothing will be decided in front of the BBC Scotland cameras this week, regardless of the outcome.

Things can change quickly.

After all, there has been a nine-point swing in United’s favour since December 16.

However, the United gaffer knows leaving Kirkcaldy with three points would be a huge statement as the business end of the campaign looms.

Goodwin added: “We’re glad we’ve been able to turn things around and get ourselves back above them. But, at the same time, there is a hell of a lot of football to be played.

“Nothing will be decided on Friday night – win, lose or draw, no-one will get carried away in our group. But it IS a great opportunity to put down a real marker.”