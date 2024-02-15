Jim Goodwin promises attacking outlook as Dundee United bid to put down ‘marker’ against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin promises attacking outlook as Dundee United bid to put down ‘marker’ against Raith Rovers

United could go seven points clear on Friday night.

By Alan Temple
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin
United boss Jim Goodwin is determined to attack Rovers. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has promised an attacking outlook as Dundee United seek to extend their lead at the summit of the Championship.

The Tangerines already boast a four-point advantage over Raith Rovers ahead of Friday night’s mouth-watering meeting of the title rivals at Stark’s Park.

In the circumstances, a share of the spoils would suit the visitors more than Rovers.
However, Goodwin is adamant his focus is on claiming a pivotal triumph.

Should United emerge victorious, a seven-point gap – effectively eight, given the Terrors’ vast superior goal difference – begins to look insurmountable, considering how few matches Goodwin’s side have lost this term.

Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs when United drew 1-1 at Stark’s Park in October. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“We’ll be going there positive, looking to win the game and make that gap even wider,” said Goodwin.

“We are not thinking any negative thoughts about, “what if we lose the game?”

“It’s all geared towards us imposing ourselves on Raith and identifying weaknesses in their side, while being very aware of the strengths they possess.

“It’s the biggest game of the season, without a doubt. There’s a lot riding on it for both teams.”

A real marker

Goodwin is keen to emphasise that nothing will be decided in front of the BBC Scotland cameras this week, regardless of the outcome.

Things can change quickly.

After all, there has been a nine-point swing in United’s favour since December 16.

However, the United gaffer knows leaving Kirkcaldy with three points would be a huge statement as the business end of the campaign looms.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Rovers players following Dylan Easton’s winner at Tannadice against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We’re glad we’ve been able to turn things around and get ourselves back above them. But, at the same time, there is a hell of a lot of football to be played.

“Nothing will be decided on Friday night – win, lose or draw, no-one will get carried away in our group. But it IS a great opportunity to put down a real marker.”

