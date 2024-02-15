Builders’ merchant bid as Home Bargains make major change to £16M Arbroath retail park plan

Discount giant Home Bargains is bidding for a builders’ merchant in a major change to its plans for a £16M Arbroath retail park.

In 2022, Angus councillors gave the green light to a five-unit retail park with parking for 400 cars.

A 40,000 sq. ft Home Bargains store and garden centre was planned as the anchor for the scheme.

It also included a drive-thru restaurant.

The company hope it will bring 200 jobs and generate millions of pounds a year for the town.

But the former Presentation Products factory site remains empty.

Liverpool-based T J Morris – Home Bargains’ parent company – has now come forward with revised plans for the site beside the A92 Dundee Road leading into Arbroath.

The fresh bid will be considered at a special planning meeting of Angus Council next week.

And the company say they aim to start work on site soon.

What are the changes to the Home Bargains plan?

The 2022 permission was for five retail units selling convenience and comparison goods, along with two restaurant units.

T J Morris now want to re-size the convenience unit and replace the three others with a builders’ merchant.

The company’s name not been revealed.

It would cover around 18,600 sq. ft and sit directly next to the Home Bargains store.

The merchant would include a trade counter, tool hire, storage, distribution and 28,000 sq. ft external yard.

A 12,500 sq. ft retail unit would complete the development.

Two restaurant units at the entrance to the retail park remain in the plan.

What do planners say?

Angus officials have recommended the application for conditional approval.

They say: “Council previously determined that large-scale retail development at this location represents a significant departure from development plan policy.

“However, council has also previously determined that large-scale retail development at this location is acceptable as it would improve the retail offer in Arbroath and deliver significant economic benefit.

“The current application seeks to amend the nature and distribution of uses on part of the previously approved site.

“The builders’ merchant use is broadly compatible with development plan policy but the convenience retail element of the proposal remains significantly contrary to the development plan.

“Notwithstanding that, there is an extant planning permission that allows for convenience retail development at this general location.

“That permission could be implemented irrespective of the outcome of this application.”

A meeting of the full council will consider the application on Tuesday.