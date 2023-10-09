Home Bargains Arbroath: Is the discount giant’s £16 million town retail park plan in trouble?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Bargains Arbroath: Is the discount giant’s £16 million town retail park plan in trouble?

Angus councillors approved the discount chain's plan for a site at Elliot in November 2022 and work was due to start this summer.

By Graham Brown
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty.
The cleared Presentation Products site at Elliot continues to lie empty. Image: Angus Council

Doubts are growing over the future of Arbroath’s £16 million retail park plan anchored by discount giant Home Bargains.

It is almost a year since Angus councillors gave the green light for the Elliot development.

But it is four years since a previous planning approval raised local hopes of big names being added to the Arbroath retail offering.

Home Bargains said it hoped to start work this summer on the site beside the A92.

They forecast it will bring 200 jobs and £5m a year to the town.

Arbroath retail park site.
The cleared site is adjacent to Arbroath’s Asda store. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

But with that target date now past there are concerns locally that the project might never happen.

The former Presentation Products site sits empty.

And the firm has been silent on its plans for the development.

Arbroath site history

An initial planning bid by another developer sparked a so-called store wars in Arbroath.

Brackenbrae Investments’ plan for the former factory site beside the town’s existing Westway retail park drew opposition from neighbouring Asda and other rivals including Lidl.

Aldi, Iceland, Burger King and Costa were touted as potential arrivals.

But the scheme did not go ahead.

Home Bargains parent company T J Morris bought the site in 2021.

It drew up revised proposals for a retail park with five units, including the 40,000 sq. ft. anchor outlet and garden centre.

Plans showing the layout of the retail park.
Angus councillors approved plans for the retail park in November 2022. Image: Supplied

The plan includes parking for 400 cars.

Home Bargains is yet to confirm other big names which might occupy the retail space.

Since July, the Courier has made a number of approaches to the company’s representatives seeking an update on the project.

But Home Bargains has not given a progress report or assurance it remains committed to the Angus scheme.

New Dundee Home Bargains outlet

Home Bargains is about to complete construction of a new Dundee outlet.

The Stack store is due to open at the beginning of December.

It is on the site of the former Odeon cinema which was demolished at the Lochee retail park in 2022.

An outdoor Garden World will help make it one of the brand’s biggest Scottish outlets.

Greggs is also creating a new outlet at the entrance to the retail park.

