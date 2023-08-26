New Dundee Home Bargains set to open before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee Home Bargains set to open before Christmas

The store will be joined by a new drive-thru Greggs at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

By Andrew Robson
New Home Bargains in Dundee will open in December
The new store will be joined by a Greggs at the retail park. Image: Bryan Copland/DCT Media

The new Dundee Home Bargains megastore is set to open in time for Christmas.

The new store, at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee, will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, December 2.

Home Bargains will vacate its existing, smaller premises at the retail park when the new store is up and running.

New Dundee Home Bargains will open before Christmas at The Stack Retail Park
The new store will be open before Christmas. Image: Bryan Copland/DCT Media

The new store replaced the old Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year to make way for the budget retailer.

The new Lochee unit will also feature an outdoor garden centre, branded Garden World.

Luddon Construction delivered the new 35,000sqft unit, which is believed to be one of the biggest outlets from the brand in Scotland.

The new Lochee Home Bargains will be the retailers’ fourth store in Dundee – joining existing sites at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk Retail Park and Kingsway East Retail Park.

Drive-thru Greggs to join new Dundee Home Bargains

A Greggs outlet is also being built at the entrance to the retail park – on the site of a former petrol station.

The new outlet will be Dundee’s first drive-thru Greggs when it is up and running.

It is expected to open soon.

Greggs and the new Home Bargains will join Aldi, Smyths, The Range, The Gym Group and Buzz Bingo at The Stack Retail Park.

