New Dundee Home Bargains set to open before Christmas

The new Dundee Home Bargains megastore is set to open in time for Christmas.

The new store, at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee, will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, December 2.

Home Bargains will vacate its existing, smaller premises at the retail park when the new store is up and running.

The new store replaced the old Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year to make way for the budget retailer.

The new Lochee unit will also feature an outdoor garden centre, branded Garden World.

Luddon Construction delivered the new 35,000sqft unit, which is believed to be one of the biggest outlets from the brand in Scotland.

The new Lochee Home Bargains will be the retailers’ fourth store in Dundee – joining existing sites at the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Myrekirk Retail Park and Kingsway East Retail Park.

Drive-thru Greggs to join new Dundee Home Bargains

A Greggs outlet is also being built at the entrance to the retail park – on the site of a former petrol station.

The new outlet will be Dundee’s first drive-thru Greggs when it is up and running.

It is expected to open soon.

Greggs and the new Home Bargains will join Aldi, Smyths, The Range, The Gym Group and Buzz Bingo at The Stack Retail Park.