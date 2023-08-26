Dundee set to snap up Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie on loan

Dundee and Motherwell have agreed terms over a season-long loan deal for defender Ricki Lamie, according to reports.

The 30-year-old could seal the move today if he agrees terms with the Dens Park club, according to the Daily Record.

That could make him available for Sunday’s Premiership tie at home to Hearts.

Lamie agreed a pre-contract with Dundee in January last year but then opted to stay at Fir Park.

Now the centre-back could become manager Tony Docherty’s latest summer signing, hot on the heels of the capture of Mo Sylla.

The 29-year-old midfielder confirmed his switch from English League Two side Hartlepool on Friday night, signing a two-year deal after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.