Dundee landlord taken to court by ‘Dolly Parton’ in pay dispute

Tribute act Suzie Graham and her 'Kenny Rogers' partner launched legal action after performing at the Ambassador Bar.

By James Simpson & Stephen Eighteen
Suzie Graham as 'Dolly Parton' and Drew McCulloch - 'Kenny Rogers' - performed at the Ambassador Bar in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/Suzie Graham.
A Dundee landlord was taken to court by a Dolly Parton tribute act in a pay dispute.

Suzie Graham and singing partner Drew McCulloch – who performs as Kenny Rogers – mounted a legal case against Ambassador Bar landlord Kate Fraser.

Suzie, 49, says the pair were owed £550 for a performance at the Clepington Road pub in December 2022, where they belted out hits including the Parton and Rogers classic Islands in the Stream.

But when the money never arrived, they took Ms Fraser to court, where she was ordered to pay up.

‘It was a great night in the Ambassador but the money never came’

Suzie said: “The booking for December 2022 as The Country Girl and The Gambler was agreed between Drew and bar proprietor, Kate Fraser.

“It was a great night at the Ambassador.

“We did a three-hour show and it was my first time performing there.

“After packing the equipment away, the manager requested I give her my bank details instead of paying the £550 cash amount, as agreed.”

The Ambassador bar on Clepington Road is now shut.

Glasgow-based Suzie says the payment never came through and she “contacted Kate on several occasions”.

She continued: “This performance was not long after coming out of Covid and the whole process was stressful.

“We couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t pay us.”

The Musicians’ Union also contacted Ms Fraser on the singers’ behalf but the money did not arrive, prompting the legal action.

Suzie Graham and Drew McCulloch performing at another venue. Image: Suzie Graham
Kate Fraser at the Ambassador Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The case was heard at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 6 last year, where a sheriff granted an order against Ms Fraser for the payment of £550 to Suzie, along with £110 in expenses.

Suzie says she asked sheriff officers to visit the Ambassador Bar at the start of this month to chase up the cash again, but they found the pub locked up following its closure.

It is understood they have now passed on details of the order to Ms Fraser at her new workplace.

Dundee landlord: ‘It was a one-off’

Suzie added: “I have been a professional singer for more than 30 years and this has never happened.

“I don’t want any other performers to go through what we’ve been through.”

When contacted by The Courier on Friday, Ms Fraser said: “It was a one-off and I am planning to pay it.”

