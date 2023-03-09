Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan retains place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Newman has been named in the latest Scotland under-21 squad — just 11 days after making his Dundee United debut.

The Tannadice goalkeeper replaced Mark Birighitti for United’s ill-fated trip to Ross County on February 25.

The 4-0 defeat proved to be Liam Fox’s final match as head coach.

Despite it being an afternoon to forget in the Highlands for all involved, Newman made a couple of excellent saves to stem the tide of goals against.

Birighitti has since been restored between the sticks by new boss Goodwin, but Newman’s promise has been recognised by international gaffer Scot Gemmill.

It is Newman’s first ever call-up to this age group — he has previously been in under-19 squads — and follows loan spells with Spartans and Peterhead.

Mulligan recognition

Dundee are also recognised in the group, with no surprise to see Josh Mulligan retain his place.

The dynamic midfielder has impressed with the national side, winning four caps and rippling the net against Northern Ireland last September.

Scotland face Sweden on March 23, followed by a home nations showdown against Wales three days later.

Both friendlies will take place at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain.