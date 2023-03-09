Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan retains place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan retains place

By Alan Temple
March 9 2023, 12.52pm
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan

Jack Newman has been named in the latest Scotland under-21 squad — just 11 days after making his Dundee United debut.

The Tannadice goalkeeper replaced Mark Birighitti for United’s ill-fated trip to Ross County on February 25.

The 4-0 defeat proved to be Liam Fox’s final match as head coach.

Despite it being an afternoon to forget in the Highlands for all involved, Newman made a couple of excellent saves to stem the tide of goals against.

Jack Newman made his senior United debut last month. Image: SNS

Birighitti has since been restored between the sticks by new boss Goodwin, but Newman’s promise has been recognised by international gaffer Scot Gemmill.

It is Newman’s first ever call-up to this age group — he has previously been in under-19 squads — and follows loan spells with Spartans and Peterhead.

Mulligan recognition

Dundee are also recognised in the group, with no surprise to see Josh Mulligan retain his place. 

The dynamic midfielder has impressed with the national side, winning four caps and rippling the net against Northern Ireland last September.

Scotland face Sweden on March 23, followed by a home nations showdown against Wales three days later.

Both friendlies will take place at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain.

