4 ways to get rid of a cold you just can’t shift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News

4 ways to get rid of a cold you just can’t shift

By Sam Wylie-Harris
March 20 2022, 12.00pm
Post Thumbnail

There’s nothing more annoying than the common cold – especially one that won’t go away.

“After spending most of the last two years in lockdown, it’s no surprise many of us are finding we’re now more susceptible to viral infections, such as the common cold,” says Melanie King, pharmacist at Pharmacy2U.

Although there’s no cure, there are things you can do to feel better.

Read on for our experts’ tips – including a ‘cold-busting’ herbal supplement you may not have heard of.

1. Feed a cold – and a fever!

“You might have heard the phrase ‘feed a cold, starve a fever’, but this is an old wives’ tale – you should feed both!” says Melanie.

“Although you may not feel up to it, eating nutritious, balanced meals really will give you the energy to fight off an infection.

“It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids to replace those lost from sweating, and to make it easier for the body to get rid of mucus by keeping it runny.”

Immunologist and clinical researcher at A-IR, Dr Ross Walton recommends foods containing vitamins C, D and zinc: “Nutrients all shown to support your immune health,” he says.

2. Take your vitamins

It’s true – keeping essential nutrients topped up really can support general health.

“Vitamin D helps keep bones and muscles healthy,” explains Melanie. “While it won’t stop you from getting a cold, getting enough vitamin D can help your body fight off any infections more effectively.”

Dr Sarah Brewer, GP and Healthspan medical director suggests also taking vitamin C supplements, as it might “improve symptoms and hasten healing”.

3. Do moderate exercise

While working out might be the last thing you want to do when you have a cold, Dr Walton points out: “Moderate exercise, just a 20 to 30-minute walk a day, will improve your wellbeing and support your immune system.”

Exercise also helps you to sleep – and lowers stress.

“Good quality sleep enables your body to rest, repair and restore health,” he continues. “Try to achieve a minimum of seven to eight hours a night.

“Stress can reduce the effectiveness of your immune system to aid your recovery, so take time to relax.”

4. Try pelargonium (geranium) extract

“This is the most effective natural treatment for a common cold I’ve come across, and I always keep some at hand,” says Dr Brewer.

Pelargonium has antiviral and antibacterial actions, and stimulates the clearance of infected mucus.”

She recommends taking it for three days to stop the infection returning.

  • If you’re struggling with your symptoms, feel something isn’t right or your cold lasts longer than 14 days, this may be a sign of secondary bacterial infection, and the best thing to do is contact your pharmacist or GP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier