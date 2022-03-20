4 ways to get rid of a cold you just can’t shift

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s nothing more annoying than the common cold – especially one that won’t go away.

“After spending most of the last two years in lockdown, it’s no surprise many of us are finding we’re now more susceptible to viral infections, such as the common cold,” says Melanie King, pharmacist at Pharmacy2U.

Although there’s no cure, there are things you can do to feel better.

Read on for our experts’ tips – including a ‘cold-busting’ herbal supplement you may not have heard of.

1. Feed a cold – and a fever!

“You might have heard the phrase ‘feed a cold, starve a fever’, but this is an old wives’ tale – you should feed both!” says Melanie.

“Although you may not feel up to it, eating nutritious, balanced meals really will give you the energy to fight off an infection.

“It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids to replace those lost from sweating, and to make it easier for the body to get rid of mucus by keeping it runny.”

Immunologist and clinical researcher at A-IR, Dr Ross Walton recommends foods containing vitamins C, D and zinc: “Nutrients all shown to support your immune health,” he says.

2. Take your vitamins

It’s true – keeping essential nutrients topped up really can support general health.

“Vitamin D helps keep bones and muscles healthy,” explains Melanie. “While it won’t stop you from getting a cold, getting enough vitamin D can help your body fight off any infections more effectively.”

Dr Sarah Brewer, GP and Healthspan medical director suggests also taking vitamin C supplements, as it might “improve symptoms and hasten healing”.

3. Do moderate exercise

While working out might be the last thing you want to do when you have a cold, Dr Walton points out: “Moderate exercise, just a 20 to 30-minute walk a day, will improve your wellbeing and support your immune system.”

Exercise also helps you to sleep – and lowers stress.

“Good quality sleep enables your body to rest, repair and restore health,” he continues. “Try to achieve a minimum of seven to eight hours a night.

“Stress can reduce the effectiveness of your immune system to aid your recovery, so take time to relax.”

4. Try pelargonium (geranium) extract

“This is the most effective natural treatment for a common cold I’ve come across, and I always keep some at hand,” says Dr Brewer.

“Pelargonium has antiviral and antibacterial actions, and stimulates the clearance of infected mucus.”

She recommends taking it for three days to stop the infection returning.

If you’re struggling with your symptoms, feel something isn’t right or your cold lasts longer than 14 days, this may be a sign of secondary bacterial infection, and the best thing to do is contact your pharmacist or GP.