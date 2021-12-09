Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Think ‘Three before GP’: Doctors’ advice on steps that could save you an appointment this winter

By Cara Forrester
December 9 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 9 2021, 10.00am
It is a testing time for the health service and latest figures show GPs are worried about winter.

A Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) survey shows they’re “extremely concerned” about delivering care effectively this winter.

A huge 73% admitted they are worried workloads will negatively affect their ability to provide care for local patients in coming months.

While 56% say patients don’t understand it’s harder to get an appointment during winter.

They’re asking us to think ‘Three before GP’. But what do they mean?

Dr David Shackles from Taymouth Surgery.

Perth-based GP Dr David Shackles, Joint Chair of RCGP Scotland, says: “Traditionally, over the winter period, there is no doubt GP workloads increase.

“We’re extremely concerned about the impact this is likely to have on practice staff who are already finding it difficult to cope this year.”

Dr Chris Williams RCGP.

Joint Chair Dr Chris Williams, adds: “With winter looming, GPs and their teams are already bracing themselves for a particularly tough few months ahead.

“And the cracks are already starting to show.”

So what can I do?

Patients are being asked to consider the “Three before GP” message.

These are options the RCGP says you should consider before contacting a GP.

What are the three?

Before you pick up the phone to your local surgery consider:

But, of course, Dr Williams adds: “It is important to remember if you think you need medical attention from your practice team, or if symptoms don’t improve, then please do not hesitate to seek advice from your GP practice.”

What if I need vaccination help?

Rather than phoning your GP you can check online if you have questions about Covid vaccines, boosters or flu vaccinations, rather than your GP.

Once again, NHS Inform is the best place to look.

Dr Williams adds: “In much of Scotland, Covid-19 booster and flu vaccination programmes have been transferred to Health and Social Care Partnerships and are no longer given by GPs or their practice staff.

“It is also more important than ever for patients who are offered a flu vaccine ensure they receive it.

“More information about who is eligible for a flu vaccine is available on NHS Inform or on 0800 030 8013.”