Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Angus entrepreneurs go viral on TikTok as video gets 8 million views

By Maria Gran
December 9 2021, 7.47am Updated: December 9 2021, 9.59am
Founders of Buzzy Beeutiful Emilie McCrank, Jordan Lamont and Tilly Charman.
Founders of Buzzy Beeutiful Emilie McCrank, Jordan Lamont and Tilly Charman.

When Jordan Lamont posted a video on TikTok of her making a beeswax wrap she had no idea it would transform her business into an internet sensation.

Jordan runs the online shop Buzzy Beeutiful from Arbroath with Tilly Charman and Emilie McCrank.

The entrepreneurs created a TikTok account to show how they make their beeswax products.

Their videos never gained much traction until just over two weeks ago.

“I posted it on a Tuesday night and I switched back to my own account, so I didn’t get the notifications for it,” she recalls.

“I logged in on Wednesday and thought oh my God, this has 100,000 views, how has this happened?

“And it’s just gone even more crazy over the last two weeks.”

@buzzybeeutiful

waxing process! #sustainable #ecofriendly #ecohacks #beeswax #sustainability #beeswaxwraps #buzzybeeutifulwraps #plasticfree #eco

♬ Seventeen Going Under – Edit – Sam Fender

The video is now up to 8.8 million views. Another has been watched more than 5 million times and others are approaching the one million mark as well.

Angus business goes global overnight

While the videos don’t make the business any money, the Buzzy Beeutiful Etsy shop took off overnight.

Jordan says: “What has happened is absolutely unbelievable.

“Last night we still had 57 orders outstanding, it’s just insane.

Tilly Charman waxing a Buzzy Beeutiful wrap on a hot plate using a crepe stick.
Tilly and the Buzzy Beeutiful team use a hot plate and a crepe stick to melt the beeswax mix into the wraps.

“They’re not small orders either, it’s quite substantial orders up to £100 at a time going to America.

“Our full Etsy orders last month was £70 and we made £100 at the markets, which was exciting.

“But then our shop blew up and we’ve done £1,500 in two weeks.”

The entrepreneurs have sent out orders to most of the UK and 21 different states in the USA.

Buzzy Beeutiful helpers

They make all the products at home balancing full-time jobs and motherhood.

Jordan’s Lewis, 5, and Tilly’s Henry, 6, George, 2, and seven-month-old Joshua also enjoy taking part in the small business.

A yellow beeswax wrap containing a sandwich.
The wraps are made with the Buzzy Beeutiful mix of beeswax, pine resin and jojoba oil.

“The boys are getting really interested in how we’re saving the planet, what the bees are for and why they are so important,” says Jordan.

“Last night we filmed a video and I held the baby while Tilly waxed one of the wraps and Emilie made pouches and kitchen rolls, so it’s very much a balancing act.

“But it’s nice that the boys can see their mums have such a strong work ethic.

“We videoed them while we told them about reaching one million views and they were all excited.”

@buzzybeeutiful

That moment you hit 1 million views… on school pick up! Thanks guys, this is insane! Please keep liking, following and most of all ordering! #shopsmall #sustainable #ecofriendly #ecohacks #beeswax #sustainability #beeswaxwraps #plasticfree #eco #smallbusiness #scotland #disneyvoiceover

♬ original sound – buzzybeeutiful

As well as selling on Etsy and Facebook, Buzzy Beeutiful can be found at Murton Farm in Forfar and Crafts of Love in Arbroath.

Local beeswax products

The beeswax used in the food wraps and other products comes from local beekeepers.

Buzzy Beeutiful has developed its own blend of beeswax, jojoba oil and pine resin for the wraps, as well as lip, beauty and beard balms.

It also has zero waste products such as reusable kitchen roll, cotton pads and bamboo cutlery.

Emilie McCrank of Buzzy Beeutiful showing off their reusable kitchen roll and bamboo cutlery pouch.
Emilie is Buzzy Beeutiful’s head seamstress, making their kitchen roll, pouches and more.

For Jordan, the business is their way of reducing single use waste and have an impact on others.

“It’s very much a side hustle for us, but it’s really rewarding,” she says.

“We’re working so hard to do it, so it’s amazing to get such good feedback and positive comments on our videos.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it’s really exciting.”