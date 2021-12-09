Angus entrepreneurs go viral on TikTok as video gets 8 million views

An error occurred. Please try again.

When Jordan Lamont posted a video on TikTok of her making a beeswax wrap she had no idea it would transform her business into an internet sensation.

Jordan runs the online shop Buzzy Beeutiful from Arbroath with Tilly Charman and Emilie McCrank.

The entrepreneurs created a TikTok account to show how they make their beeswax products.

Their videos never gained much traction until just over two weeks ago.

“I posted it on a Tuesday night and I switched back to my own account, so I didn’t get the notifications for it,” she recalls.

“I logged in on Wednesday and thought oh my God, this has 100,000 views, how has this happened?

“And it’s just gone even more crazy over the last two weeks.”

The video is now up to 8.8 million views. Another has been watched more than 5 million times and others are approaching the one million mark as well.

Angus business goes global overnight

While the videos don’t make the business any money, the Buzzy Beeutiful Etsy shop took off overnight.

Jordan says: “What has happened is absolutely unbelievable.

“Last night we still had 57 orders outstanding, it’s just insane.

“They’re not small orders either, it’s quite substantial orders up to £100 at a time going to America.

“Our full Etsy orders last month was £70 and we made £100 at the markets, which was exciting.

“But then our shop blew up and we’ve done £1,500 in two weeks.”

The entrepreneurs have sent out orders to most of the UK and 21 different states in the USA.

Buzzy Beeutiful helpers

They make all the products at home balancing full-time jobs and motherhood.

Jordan’s Lewis, 5, and Tilly’s Henry, 6, George, 2, and seven-month-old Joshua also enjoy taking part in the small business.

“The boys are getting really interested in how we’re saving the planet, what the bees are for and why they are so important,” says Jordan.

“Last night we filmed a video and I held the baby while Tilly waxed one of the wraps and Emilie made pouches and kitchen rolls, so it’s very much a balancing act.

“But it’s nice that the boys can see their mums have such a strong work ethic.

“We videoed them while we told them about reaching one million views and they were all excited.”

As well as selling on Etsy and Facebook, Buzzy Beeutiful can be found at Murton Farm in Forfar and Crafts of Love in Arbroath.

Local beeswax products

The beeswax used in the food wraps and other products comes from local beekeepers.

Buzzy Beeutiful has developed its own blend of beeswax, jojoba oil and pine resin for the wraps, as well as lip, beauty and beard balms.

It also has zero waste products such as reusable kitchen roll, cotton pads and bamboo cutlery.

For Jordan, the business is their way of reducing single use waste and have an impact on others.

“It’s very much a side hustle for us, but it’s really rewarding,” she says.

“We’re working so hard to do it, so it’s amazing to get such good feedback and positive comments on our videos.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it’s really exciting.”