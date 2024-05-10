Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese carmaker Honda reports booming profit

By Press Association
Honda sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally (Alamy/PA)
Honda’s profit for the fiscal year through to March jumped 70% as vehicle sales grew and a weak yen buoyed overseas earnings, the Japanese automaker reported on Friday.

Annual profit at Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co totalled 1.1 trillion yen (£5.6 billion) as sales surged nearly 21% to 20.4 billion yen (£104.5 million).

Weaker sales in China were offset by strong demand in the US market.

Honda sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally, up from 2.3 million a year earlier, with sales growing in Japan, the US and Europe.

The maker of the Accord sedan and CR Electric Proto motorcycles was less optimistic about this fiscal year, forecasting that its profit will decline nearly 10% to one trillion yen (£5.1 billion), as research and development spending was expected to increase to nearly 1.2 trillion yen (£6.1 billion) from 964 billion yen.

All the Japanese automakers are investing in research and development, given the global shift to electric vehicles, using the profit gains they have racked up lately thanks to the blessings of a weak yen to invest in the future.

Honda’s Japanese rivals Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, which both reported earnings earlier, racked up robust increases in profit, but also stressed they were investing in research.

Honda chief executive Toshihiro Mibe told reporters there was “anxiety due to uncertainty about electrification” at the company, despite its latest robust profits.

Japanese automakers have scored great success with traditional fuel-powered vehicles and hybrids, which have both a gas engine and electric motor.

But they have lagged rivals such as BYD of China and Tesla of the US in the drive toward battery electric vehicles.

Honda said it would make the current fiscal year a major electrification year to ensure future growth. A strategy will be outlined next week, it said.