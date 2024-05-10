Farmhouse left hanging over cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmhouse left hanging over cliff due to coastal erosion is demolished

By Press Association
Demolition workers tear down Cliff Farm in Trimingham, Norfolk, which was rendered unsafe to be lived in by the owner after a recent slip left it overhanging the cliff. Picture date: Friday May 10, 2024.
An 18th century farmhouse that was left hanging precariously off a cliff following a land slip has been demolished.

Contractors used a wrecking machine to level Cliff Farm in Trimingham, north Norfolk, on Friday after coastal erosion made it unsafe to live in.

The machine’s metal jaws tore into the building methodically, starting with the side of the building nearest the sea.

It lifted away sections of roof, with some tiles dropping over the cliff edge, and knocked down the walls.

The driver lifted the chimney pot safely to the ground with his grab, as the owner had reportedly asked for it as a keepsake if it could be saved.

The home had been teetering on the edge of the cliff – with part of the structure hanging over the drop – for more than a month.

It was last bought in 2019 for £132,000 and its owner left the building when it became unsafe.

Harry Blathwayt, North Norfolk District Council’s portfolio holder for coast, said: “The owner of the property is obviously very upset to be losing his house.

“It’s a difficult time for him.

“He had hopes to see out a happy retirement in a beautiful position and that’s been taken away from him.”

Mr Blathwayt said it was a “dynamic coastline” in north Norfolk and there are a “number of challenges”.

“There’s the fall of rain, we’ve had masses of rain,” he said.

“We’ve had storms this winter almost all through the winter and it’s led to the cliffs being even more fragile than they normally are.

“We’ve had land slip through groundwater here and that’s how we’ve got to this position today.”

Mr Blathwayt said there were “very few” other properties at risk but they were “very important to the people actually on them”.

“As things develop there will be more,” he said.

“We’re doing a big project at Mundesley and at Cromer to protect houses so hopefully there will be less in the future.”

He said it was not possible to protect every home that is at risk, adding: “We can protect where there is good covering of houses so there’s many people, but for single houses it’s very difficult to make the economics stack up.”

Rob Goodliffe, the council’s coastal transition manager leading the Coastwise project, which aims to prepare communities where the coast is eroding, said that materials from the demolished building will be sorted in the coming days and recycled where possible.

“Across many parts of England coastal change is happening and has happened for a long time,” he said.

“In north Norfolk our coast has been eroding for thousands of years so it’s not a surprise.

“We can’t protect all of our coastline so yes there are other locations in north Norfolk where erosion is having impacts.

“We’re already working with some people, property owners in north Norfolk to try to find options and solutions for them in short-term similar need to this property here.

“We’ve also got to look to the medium and longer term and prepare and plan in advance because if we can plan in advance hopefully we can avoid the situations and give people options so we don’t end up with properties getting on cliff edges like this.”

He continued: “Climate change is and will play a role.

“The sea levels here are rising.

“This side of the country is also sinking slightly – we don’t know exactly how much but it could be anywhere between 30cm to a metre or so over this next century.

“That will have a big impact on our coast.

“There’s also potential for increased storminess.

“Storminess can have a big impact as that can affect our beaches, it can lower our beach levels which is our natural form of defence.

“Any changes in weather patterns like prevailing winds – there’s no evidence I’m aware of that this is happening at the moment – but if that did happen that can have a big impact on our coastal processes as well.

“So climate change is a factor, we need to be aware of it, this is the frontline of climate change in the UK.”

Mr Goodliffe said he wanted to thank the homeowner for working with the council and being “very pragmatic”.

“It’s a really difficult situation but where you can have sensible conversations we can work together, we can find a way through,” he said.

“I hope that through the work we’re going to be doing with him in the coming weeks hopefully he’ll be able to walk away with options so that he can make choices and be able to safely get on with his life.”

North Norfolk District Council paid for the demolition through a fund it set up for such instances a number of years ago.