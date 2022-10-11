LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I went and put my big foot in my big mouth last week, didn’t I?

Saying Dundee were heading in the right direction and then they promptly get beaten at Cove Rangers and draw at Arbroath!

Not good timing on my part.

More importantly, it’s not very good from the Dark Blues.

Both games they took an early lead, too.

That’s the concerning thing for me because a team like Dundee should be dominating games like these.

Especially when they go in front early on.

Once they are ahead, they should be in control of the game but Dundee are not doing that.

If they want to be winning this Championship, they have to start building on these good starts.

Frustration

I will say, though, that away to Arbroath is a bit different to most games – it was blowing a gale and conditions like that are really difficult to play in.

The 3-1 reverse at Cove Rangers was the real let-down for me.

And I think that’s been a big part in the frustration from Dundee fans after the final whistle at the weekend.

None of us, though, are sure which Dundee side are going to turn up from week to week and there’s no feeling they will go and win a game comfortably right now.

There’s a lot to improve on.

And they’ll have to do just that when in-form Ayr come to town this weekend.