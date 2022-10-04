LEE WILKIE: Dundee are heading in the right direction – win at Cove Rangers and that’s another step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are heading in the right direction – win at Cove Rangers and that’s another step forward

By Lee Wilkie
October 4 2022, 7.30am Updated: October 4 2022, 12.02pm
Lyall Cameron is congratulated by Tyler French after opening the scoring.
Lyall Cameron is congratulated by Tyler French after opening the scoring at Hamilton. (Image: SNS)

Dundee needed that result at Hamilton on Saturday.

Not just because a gap would have opened up between them and the sides above them in the Championship table.

But to get themselves back on track.

Right now they continue to be a side that either keeps a clean sheet and are rock solid at the back or things go to pieces and they concede three.

But their form over recent weeks makes very good reading on that front – in five of the last four, they have kept cleans sheets.

That’s not to say things are perfect because the one outlier in that run saw them lose 3-2 to Inverness.

So there are parts of their game to work on but overall, things are going in the right direction.

Careful

On their day, Dundee are stronger than any other team in the division, it’s about finding that consistently now.

You could see on Saturday, though they had missed a number of chances they were fighting for each other late on to keep Accies out.

That’s the type of thing that wins games – and leagues.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.
Former Dundee boss Jim McIntyre is in charge of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS Group. 

They have to be careful tonight, though.

Cove Rangers haven’t had the best of starts since promotion but they won at the weekend.

They also have a number of experienced players like Fraser Fyvie, Mark Reynolds and Shay Logan – I expect them to improve as the season goes on.

Dundee have to respect them.

