LEE WILKIE: Dundee are heading in the right direction – win at Cove Rangers and that’s another step forward

Dundee needed that result at Hamilton on Saturday.

Not just because a gap would have opened up between them and the sides above them in the Championship table.

But to get themselves back on track.

Right now they continue to be a side that either keeps a clean sheet and are rock solid at the back or things go to pieces and they concede three.

But their form over recent weeks makes very good reading on that front – in five of the last four, they have kept cleans sheets.

Goals from yesterday’s win over Hamilton Accies #thedee pic.twitter.com/khPVTdIzXV — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 2, 2022

That’s not to say things are perfect because the one outlier in that run saw them lose 3-2 to Inverness.

So there are parts of their game to work on but overall, things are going in the right direction.

Careful

On their day, Dundee are stronger than any other team in the division, it’s about finding that consistently now.

You could see on Saturday, though they had missed a number of chances they were fighting for each other late on to keep Accies out.

That’s the type of thing that wins games – and leagues.

They have to be careful tonight, though.

Cove Rangers haven’t had the best of starts since promotion but they won at the weekend.

They also have a number of experienced players like Fraser Fyvie, Mark Reynolds and Shay Logan – I expect them to improve as the season goes on.

Dundee have to respect them.