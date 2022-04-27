Peter Pawlett in Achilles admission as Dundee United ace reveals close-season vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Peter Pawlett in Achilles admission as Dundee United ace reveals close-season vow

By Scott Lorimer
April 27 2022, 4.25pm Updated: April 27 2022, 4.51pm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
Injured Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett had to learn how to walk properly again after surgery, he has revealed.

The 31-year-old midfielder is working his way back to fitness after an operation to correct an Achilles problem which has dogged him since 2017.

Pawlett said that he has played through the pain for years but was forced to take time out of the game for surgery after being left in agony after games.

Despite this, he put his body on the line making himself available for selection for 90% of games this season.

Re-learning to walk properly

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but I’ve always walked with a limp,” Pawlett told DUTV. “People always say to me: ‘Are you injured?’

“But I’ve just become used to the pain and found a way to manage it until now.

Dundee United's Peter Pawlett hopes to return at the start of next season.
“It has been four weeks since my operation and I’m starting to get out of the boot and walk.

“I’m actually learning to walk a normal way again after five years. I’ve always walked with that limp to protect my Achilles.

“It’s quite a tough ask for the physios to change the way I walk again without consciously thinking that pain is going to come.

“I was having a walk today in the gym, just 10 steps but I naturally go to that limp.

“Now I could probably work normally, but it’s just training myself to walk the right way again.

“Then it will be a gradual build up to jogging then sprinting.

“It will be a long process but to play without that stabbing pain in my Achilles will be a godsend for me.”

No summer holidays

Last month, the club announced that Pawlett would miss the remainder of this season to undergo the procedure.

It’s hoped the United midfielder will be back fit for the start of the next campaign.

The Englishman admits there will be no summer holiday as he embarks on a rigorous fitness programme.

“The surgeons said there will always be that little bit of pain but it should disappear over time,” Pawlett explain.

“The plan is to return, hopefully, the start of next season. If it carries on and I miss maybe a month, that’s fine.

“I’m looking at the bigger picture – to be pain free is the drive.

“Over summer there will be no break for me, I’ll be working hard.

“It will be an intense rehab programme; walking, jogging, just all the levels of the next stage.

“I am looking forward to it. As much as I could be on holiday, I’m not bothered.

“I’ve got the rest of my life for holidays; I want to get this right.”

