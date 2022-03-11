Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett ruled out for remainder of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The club confirmed in the 31-year-old will undergo surgery to correct a long-standing achilles problem.

It is hoped he will be able to return for pre-season training in the summer.

Pawlett has not featured for the Tangerines since the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at the beginning of February.

In a statement released by Dundee United, the side said the creative player had been playing through the pain for the last 18 months.

Tam Courts’ praise

Pawlett managed his injury through a mixture of physiotherapy, exercises and training modifications.

United head coach Tam Courts praised his player’s commitment to putting his body on the line for the team.

“Pete’s had a long-standing issue but has continued to perform to a high standard,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that the pain has become unmanageable but I’m sure he will pick up where he left off and we wish him all the best on his recovery”.