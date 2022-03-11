Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett ruled out for remainder of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United ace Peter Pawlett ruled out for remainder of the season

By Scott Lorimer
March 11 2022, 4.03pm Updated: March 11 2022, 5.38pm
Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The club confirmed in the 31-year-old will undergo surgery to correct a long-standing achilles problem.

It is hoped he will be able to return for pre-season training in the summer.

Tam Courts has praised Peter Pawlett's determination to keep playing through the pain.
Pawlett has not featured for the Tangerines since the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone at the beginning of February.

In a statement released by Dundee United, the side said the creative player had been playing through the pain for the last 18 months.

Tam Courts’ praise

Pawlett managed his injury through a mixture of physiotherapy, exercises and training modifications.

United head coach Tam Courts praised his player’s commitment to putting his body on the line for the team.

“Pete’s had a long-standing issue but has continued to perform to a high standard,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that the pain has become unmanageable but I’m sure he will pick up where he left off and we wish him all the best on his recovery”.

