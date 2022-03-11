Highland Perthshire residents face 40-mile diversion for four-week roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Perthshire residents face 40-mile diversion for four-week roadworks

By Matteo Bell
March 11 2022, 4.10pm Updated: March 12 2022, 9.42am
The roadworks start on Monday.
The roadworks start on Monday.

A Highland Perthshire road will be closed for four weeks for construction works, leaving residents with a 40-mile diversion.

From Monday, the B846 will be closed between Aberfeldy and Weem from 9am to 3.30pm for the next four weeks.

The closure will begin on March 14 and last until April 5.

It will also include a full shut down of Wade’s Bridge, forcing long diversions for those travelling between Weem and Aberfeldy.

The 40-mile long diversion takes in Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry and Logierait.

A map of the diversion.

Perth and Kinross Council said access to properties within the closure will be “limited” due to the laying of hot materials on the road.

‘We apologise in advance’

The full list of work is as follows:

  • Wade’s Bridge Traffic Signals Works – March 14 to March 30 – Traffic lights will be refurbished and pedestrian crosses will be added to both sides of the bridge.
  • Weem Drainage Works – March 21 to March 30 – Drainage on the main road will be improved.
  • Weem Resurfacing Works – March 31 to April 5 – A stretch of carriageway will be resurfaced.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may result, and we thank everyone for their patience during these essential works.

“We will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience and disruptions while the works are taking place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier