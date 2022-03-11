Highland Perthshire residents face 40-mile diversion for four-week roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland Perthshire road will be closed for four weeks for construction works, leaving residents with a 40-mile diversion.

From Monday, the B846 will be closed between Aberfeldy and Weem from 9am to 3.30pm for the next four weeks.

The closure will begin on March 14 and last until April 5.

It will also include a full shut down of Wade’s Bridge, forcing long diversions for those travelling between Weem and Aberfeldy.

The 40-mile long diversion takes in Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry and Logierait.

Perth and Kinross Council said access to properties within the closure will be “limited” due to the laying of hot materials on the road.

‘We apologise in advance’

The full list of work is as follows:

Wade’s Bridge Traffic Signals Works – March 14 to March 30 – Traffic lights will be refurbished and pedestrian crosses will be added to both sides of the bridge.

Weem Drainage Works – March 21 to March 30 – Drainage on the main road will be improved.

Weem Resurfacing Works – March 31 to April 5 – A stretch of carriageway will be resurfaced.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may result, and we thank everyone for their patience during these essential works.

“We will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience and disruptions while the works are taking place.”