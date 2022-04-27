Why is the SNP telling Montrose voters to stick with Labour?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Why is the SNP telling Montrose voters to stick with Labour?

SNP tacticians are urging a select group of local voters to keep backing their Labour candidate in a ploy aimed at locking out Conservatives.
By Justin Bowie
April 27 2022, 4.30pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.27pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Labour currently has no seats in Angus and typically performed poorly in the area.
SNP tacticians are urging a select group of local voters to keep backing their Labour candidate in a ploy aimed at locking out Conservatives.

The unusual approach emerged in targeted mail shots in Montrose.

It hinges on the idea committed Labour supporters won’t budge – but might consider using their second and third choice votes for their local SNP candidates.

Under the voting system used in council ballots, people can list candidates in order of preference.

By contrast, the SNP gained nine councillors in the 2017 election with the Tories winning eight seats.

Despite the nationalists being the largest local party, the Conservatives are in power along with independent and Lib Dem councillors.

The tactical leaflet was shared by Montrose Labour hopeful John Ruddy on Twitter, who joked “even the SNP agree” voters should back his party next week.

It reads: “Angus Council has no representation from Scottish Labour and the council is divided between representatives of the SNP and the Conservative/Independent administration.

“The majority of the current administration hold right wing views and are unsympathetic towards those in our society who are struggling.

“If you are intending to vote Labour in this election then we simply wish to invite you to consider giving your second and third preferences to our SNP candidates.”

However, this goes against official advice from the SNP to list no other parties in the election.

Bill Duff.

The Angus SNP group shared a post on Facebook urging voters to only use their first and second preferences.

Angus SNP deputy leader Bill Duff admitted the local party were trying to use the STV voting system “intelligently”.

He said: “Our canvassing has identified Labour voters in Montrose. We are asking them to consider giving their second and third preferences to the SNP as on social policies we are more closely aligned than the current administration.”

John Ruddy.

Candidate Mr Ruddy admitted the leaflet may not harm his chances of being elected in Montrose.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll hurt. The only way we’re going to see is at the count.

“It’s good they’re pointing out that if you want to have someone who supports social justice and is sympathetic towards those who are struggling then you need to vote Labour 1.

“The interesting thing for me was it was individually addressed. They’ve obviously got information on Labour voters out there. They are obviously trying to encourage tactical voting in a way.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “In Angus as elsewhere, if you want hard working SNP councillors focussed on helping families through the cost of living crisis you need to vote SNP.”

Scottish Conservative local government spokesman Miles Briggs MSP said: “This is a pretty desperate appeal by the SNP to try to shore up their vote in Angus.

“But it underlines the point that it doesn’t really matter whether you vote Labour or SNP, you’ll still end up with the same thing: a council run by either or both.”

