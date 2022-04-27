Scottish council elections: How does the single transferable vote system work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish council elections: How does the single transferable vote system work?

Scotland’s local council elections use a unique voting system that lets you rank candidates by preference.
By Justin Bowie
April 27 2022, 1.28pm Updated: April 27 2022, 2.12pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Single Transferable Vote method was first introduced in 2007 and has been used across the country since.

It’s a proportional voting system that aims to stop individual parties from dominating local governments.

Here’s all you need to know about how to cast your ballot at the election on May 5.

How do you cast your vote in council elections?

Most UK electoral systems see voters place an ‘X’ in the box next to their preferred candidate.

However, STV instead allows Scots to rank all hopefuls on the ballot in order of preference from best to worst.

Voters should put a ‘1’ next to their favourite candidate and then continue to number the others in order of who they would most like to see become a councillor.

You are not forced to rank every contender and can choose to list as many or as few as you like.

That’s the easy bit.

Once voters have ranked the candidates they want to see in their ward, it gets complicated for the people counting the votes…

How are councillors elected under STV?

Local councils across Scotland are all split into wards, with a select number of candidates running in each area.

Major political parties often stand more than one person in an individual ward since between two and five councillors can be elected.

First preference votes are counted after ballots are cast and polling stations close.

Candidates are then duly elected as councillors if they meet the assigned threshold.

The number of votes initially needed to be elected depends on how many contenders are competing in each ward.

Council elections use the single transferable vote system.

For example, if an area has four council seats up for grabs, the first winning candidates only require a quota of around 20% of the vote to be successful.

After the first preferences are tallied, a second count is held if any seats remain unfilled.

Votes are transferred to second choice candidates when someone’s first preference is either elected or removed from the process for not having enough support.

Competitors are eliminated if they have the lowest number of votes and nobody else hits the quota to be elected.

The count continues until all available spaces in the council ward have been filled.

If the number of people standing is equal to or lower than the number of seats available in the ward, then they automatically become councillors.

Why is STV used?

The STV voting system is used to ensure results are proportional and boosts representation for smaller parties who may otherwise struggle.

Instead of winning local government majorities, rival parties often need to form coalitions and must cooperate together to pass policy.

Voters don’t need to snub their favourite candidates and can still influence the result if their first choice falls out of the race.

It means the public can cast a ballot for their preferred choice while still being able to vote tactically to try and keep out someone they strongly dislike.

